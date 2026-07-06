Toby Jones uncovers an emotional family mystery in an upcoming episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, and the actor is left delighted by what he discovers.

The much loved British star, known for roles in Harry Potter and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, sets out to uncover the truth behind a story his late father told for years.

Toby Jones is appearing in Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

His family had never been able to prove the tale, but Toby finally gets the answers he has been searching for.

Who Do You Think You Are? Toby Jones takes part

Researchers from Who Do You Think You Are? invited Toby to take part in the series. He describes the opportunity as “unturndownable” and an “extraordinary privilege”.

During the episode, Toby learns that acting and performance stretch back through at least five generations of his family. Members of his mother’s side were all connected to the arts and theatre.

He also discovers that his three times great grandmother, Sarah Thorne, managed the Theatre Royal in Margate, Kent. During the 19th century, Sarah also ran an acting school there, which people regard as Britain’s first formal drama school.

Toby says: “I didn’t really know much about Sarah Thorne, who is my great great great grandmother on that side, and the fact that she ran a theatre as well as a drama school was extraordinary.

“Finding those connections to theatre taught me a lot I didn’t know.”

Toby learns theatre and performing runs through his blood (Credit: BBC)

Toby Jones makes ‘thrilling’ discovery

Toby reveals that his late father always insisted their family had a connection to India.

The actor says: “It was always a bit of a joke in our family that my father couldn’t prove anything, but he constantly claimed a connection with India.”

During his search, Toby discovers there really was truth behind the family story.

“That felt very moving,” Toby admits. “It was something my father told me all his life before he died.

“That was one of the things I’d wanted to check out, and we found an answer to it. That was the most thrilling thing I found out.”

When is Toby Jones on Who Do You Think You Are?

Toby’s episode is the fifth instalment of the 2026 series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Viewers can watch him trace his family history at 9pm on Thursday July 16, 2026, on BBC One. The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

This week, viewers can also see actress Ruth Madeley as she discovers a “sensitive” family secret when the series returns following the FIFA World Cup scheduling changes.

Whether you are a fan of family history or simply curious about Toby’s remarkable discovery, this is one episode that promises an emotional watch.

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