Katie Price has reflected on her whirlwind romance with Peter Andre in her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, admitting meeting the singer was “the best time” of her life.

During the documentary, Katie looks back at the moment she first met Peter while filming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, where their romance famously began.

Katie Price’s sweet comments about Peter Andre

Director Paddy Wivell handed Katie an iPad showing clips of the pair together in the Australian jungle, allowing her to relive the early days of their relationship.

Watching the footage, Katie smiled as she recalled how she behaved around Peter.

She said: “If I like someone like I liked him, I go all shy. I can’t look at them, and I go all like giddy.”

She continued: “It’s pathetic, but that’s what I was like. You could see we were into each other and it is so cute to look at.”

Katie also described that chapter of her life as “the best time in my life”, as she reflected on one of Britain’s most famous celebrity romances.

According to the Daily Star, Katie opens up about three decades in the spotlight throughout the Sky documentary, with her romance with Peter featuring prominently.

The pair married in 2005 and welcomed two children, Junior and Princess, before separating in 2009.

Although their split led to years of public disagreements, Katie and Peter recently confirmed they have drawn a line under their long-running feud and are now committed to speaking positively about one another as they continue to co-parent their children.

Katie has opened up in her new doc (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In recent months, the former couple have agreed on a sort of truce.

The latest sign that relations have improved came when Peter shared a touching Instagram tribute to celebrate son Junior’s 21st birthday.

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s truce

Peter shared a collection of photos celebrating Junior’s milestone birthday, alongside a heartfelt message to his eldest son.

He wrote: “Junior, I tell you every day, but some things can never be said too often. I am so incredibly proud of you and the young man you have become.”

Katie was among those to congratulate Junior, leaving a comment that caught fans’ attention.

She wrote: “We made a gorgeous boy together,” adding a heart emoji.

While plenty of followers praised the touching moment between the former couple, one social media user took aim at Katie, replying: “Yes but it was Peter & Emily who made the man he is today.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed, with several fans rushing to defend the former glamour model.

One person replied: “There’s no need for this. It’s Junior’s special day. Leave the negativity out for once.”

Another added: “Try making nicer comments. It will make you a nicer person.”

A third supporter agreed with Katie’s message, writing: “You certainly did… a credit to you both and Princess.”

Katie and Peter share two children, Junior and Princess. In recent months, the former couple have appeared to put their long-running differences behind them, with fans welcoming their more positive and supportive interactions.

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Katie Price: Nothing to Hide lands on Sky and streaming service NOW on July 8, 2026