Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have announced their newborn daughter’s beautiful name alongside new family photos.

The couple recently became parents for the third time to a little girl.

In May, Eugenie and Jack announced their third pregnancy. At the time, the royal shared a snap of her ultrasound image, clutched in the hands of her two sons, August and Ernest.

Now, in a new update on August 17, Princess Eugenie shared their daughter’s name.

Alongside photos of the tiny tot sleeping and with her big brothers August and Ernest, Eugenie wrote: “2 weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie announces baby daughter’s name

“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts.

“Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home.

“Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.”

Of course, the middle name Elizabeth is a nod to Eugenie’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.

Eugenie and Jack announce birth of third baby

Earlier this month, the royal family’s official Instagram page announced the little girl’s arrival alongside an adorable picture.

The photo showed Eugenie and Jack’s daughter lying on her stomach in a cute pink outfit. The newborn also appeared to clutch onto someone’s finger in the picture.

Meanwhile, alongside it, the caption read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

“The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Why did Eugenie give birth in Portugal?

Princess Eugenie gave birth in Portugal because she and Jack split their time between there and the UK.

The family began splitting their time between Portugal and Britain in 2022. The relocation was prompted by Jack’s job as he’s been working with property tycoon Mike Meldman.

In 2023, Eugenie gushed about life in Portugal. She told the Table Manners podcast: “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news

Earlier this year, Princess Eugenie returned to Instagram after a break as she shared a simple yet adorable announcement to celebrate her pregnancy.

The photo showed the top of sons August and Ernest’s heads as they held an ultrasound image. The princess penned in the caption: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

And, of course, royal observers appeared thrilled, with countless flocking to the comments to share their best wishes.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news.

The palace’s statement in full read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Jack have welcomed a third bundle of joy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Royal line of succession shift

The new royal arrival will shift along the line of succession.

Princess Eugenie’s daughter has become 15th in line to the throne. This means, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, will move down to 16th place.

Princess Eugenie’s third baby is the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, she has become Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s fifth grandchild.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson ‘sitting on a gold mine’ she may not use in bid to maintain relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie

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