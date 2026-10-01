Princess Kate gives glimpse into very ordinary home life with William: ‘We get the children involved’

Princess Kate has revealed that washing up is one household chore she genuinely enjoys with Prince William.

She shared the detail during a visit to West Sussex Minibus in Pulborough on Wednesday. According to The Times, Prince William handles the drying, while their three children also lend a hand.

Kate spoke about how she and William divide washing the dishes (Credit: James Glossop/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate shares Prince William’s role in the kitchen

The Princess of Wales discussed their home routine after joining guests at a weekly lunch club. Her cheerful admission quickly prompted a guest to joke: “Oh good, a volunteer!”

Kate then explained the family’s division of labour in more detail.

Asked whether William helps, she replied: “He does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved.”

Kate’s comment offered a relaxed glimpse into the couple’s routine away from formal engagements. It showed that one everyday kitchen job involves both parents and their children.

The light exchange came during an event with a serious community purpose. West Sussex Minibus provides transport for residents who might otherwise struggle to stay connected.

The volunteer-led organisation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It operates 11 minibuses, helping people reach social activities and other local outings.

Princess Kate gave a rare insight into her and Prince William’s private life (Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Kate joins West Sussex Minibus passengers

Kate boarded one vehicle and joined volunteers as they collected passengers from their homes. She surprised 94-year-old Stella Drewett outside her home before helping her towards the bus.

Stella is a new user and takes the service for weekly shopping and the Wednesday lunch club. They travelled to Pulborough Village Hall, where Kate met more passengers and volunteers.

The lunch club offers conversation, activities and companionship for local residents. Kate also heard how these gatherings create social contact and help tackle loneliness.

She said she wanted to attend “because I want to see what it’s all about.”

The visit placed her domestic anecdote inside a wider conversation about connection and practical support. For the outing, Kate wore a long grey coat with a pussybow blouse.

The queen enjoyed doing the dishes too (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly enjoyed washing up

Kate is not the first senior royal reportedly happy to tackle the dishes. The late Queen Elizabeth II was also said to wash up after meals at Balmoral.

Royal author Valentine Low discussed the story on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast. He attributed it to Alex Allen, a prime ministerial private secretary under John Major.

The account centred on annual September visits by prime ministers and their staff. After barbecues, guests reportedly tried to help the Queen with washing up.

They were reportedly told the Queen enjoyed doing it herself. The parallel adds a small family echo to Kate’s comment.

Yet Wednesday’s focus remained the volunteers helping residents maintain social connections. For Kate, the day mixed an everyday household admission with a close look at community transport.

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