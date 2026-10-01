Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that difficult nursery drop-offs with daughter Bambi have continued for six months.

The former Love Island star shared the candid update on Instagram, alongside a photograph of their hands. Each hand carried a matching red heart, intended to make their goodbye easier.

Her concern now extends to Bambi starting school next year, a prospect she currently finds hard to imagine.

Molly-Mae said nursery drop-offs have been “horrendous” with Bambi (Credit: Instagram)

Molly-Mae Hague worries about next year’s school start

Molly-Mae described the current routine as “horrendous drop offs” after a lengthy period when nursery arrivals went smoothly.

She said Bambi had spent 18 months happily entering nursery before the experience suddenly changed.

Molly-Mae said the shift had stalled their usual progress, despite her efforts to soften each separation.

She did not explain what caused the change in Bambi’s reaction to nursery.

Instead, her post focused on the daily challenge and uncertainty surrounding next year’s bigger transition.

She wrote: “Feels like there’s no end in sight.”

Looking towards school, she added: “I don’t see in any world that happening!”

The remark referred to the prospect of Bambi beginning school at the same point next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague recalls difficult salon visit

The nursery update follows another outing that Molly-Mae had described as difficult.

She recently recalled a full-blown tantrum during a hairdresser visit, which left her considering abandoning the planned haircut.

Molly-Mae said the hairdresser visit had become traumatic and made her consider ending it early. She also acknowledged that unfamiliar surroundings and new people can feel overwhelming for children.

The incident offered another candid glimpse at the difficult parenting moments she has recently faced.

Her latest post indicates that challenging goodbyes remain a pressing part of the family’s routine.

Molly-Mae often shares parenting updates with her fans (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague’s family life

Molly-Mae is also mum to three-month-old Midas, whom she shares with fiancé Tommy Fury. The couple also share Bambi, and Molly-Mae has spoken openly about difficult parenting moments.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019, before later becoming engaged.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague fans predict ‘secret wedding’ with Tommy Fury in glowing update

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