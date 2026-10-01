Beverley Callard has revealed she and husband Jon McEwan are adopting a dog called Elvis amid her cancer battle.

The happy news arrived as the actress admitted she remained anxious while awaiting medical results. In an Instagram video on Wednesday evening, Beverley balanced that worry with an upbeat family announcement.

She said: “I’ve still got no results of my biopsies from my tummy, so I’m waiting.”

She added: “Obviously, quite anxious, but I’m good. I’m good. Everything is just trucking along.”

Her wait for biopsy results follows further stomach checks after she completed radiotherapy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard reveals decision to adopt Elvis amid cancer

In recent days, Beverley and Jon visited Dublin Dog Hub, where she developed a soft spot for Elvis.

Although the couple already have two dogs, Beverley began trying to find him a home. Jon initially resisted adding another pet.

However, he later returned from Maxi Zoo with a five-metre training lead, revealing their decision.

Beverley responded in the latest video: “We’re getting Elvis! Yes!”

Elvis is now being neutered and microchipped before joining them, with his arrival expected in roughly a week.

The actress described them both as thrilled, although she also joked about what they had taken on. She presented the adoption as an “important announcement” in her post’s caption.

She wrote: “Important announcement time, decision made.”

The reveal quickly prompted emotional messages from followers. One said: “How lovely… lucky Elvis having a new home with you both.”

Another gushed: “Yay!! I’m so pleased for you both, and that Elvis will have the best home.”

Beverley Callard and her husband Jon are adopting a dog (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard awaiting medical results

The brighter update comes during a difficult stretch for the 69-year-old.

Just days earlier, Beverley said she had lost consciousness while working on set and needed to rest.

She explained that plans had been cancelled, apart from a prior commitment to visit the dog sanctuary.

That visit produced clips of Beverley attempting to persuade Jon that they should bring Elvis home. At the time, Jon insisted they already had enough dogs.

The couple have since changed course.

Beverley shared a health update with fans amid her cancer (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Beverley Callard completed radiotherapy

Beverley announced earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She has since finished radiotherapy, but continues to await the stomach biopsy results discussed in her latest video.

Alongside treatment, she relocated to Ireland with Jon and joined Fair City as Lily Patterson.

Read more: ‘Drained’ Beverley Callard admits ‘something is not quite right’ as she’s set for more tests amid cancer battle

She is best known to many viewers as Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald. The star played the role on and off across three decades.

Her newest update offered no result from the biopsies. However, it did bring welcome news that Elvis will soon join their household.

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