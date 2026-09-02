‘Drained’ Beverley Callard admits ‘something is not quite right’ as she’s set for more tests amid cancer battle

Beverley Callard has been referred to a stomach specialist for further tests amid her breast cancer battle.

The news comes after her husband Jon McEwan revealed there’s “another hurdle” to face in her recovery.

The Coronation Street legend, 69, has been married to Jon since 2010. She announced her diagnosis in February and completed several rounds of radiotherapy. She admitted last month that the worst was yet to come as her recovery continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard referred to a stomach specialist amid cancer battle

Beverley gave fans her own update this week after seeing her surgeon in Ireland. She said doctors found “something wasn’t quite right” and want more scans. Beverley also admitted she feels “drained”.

She has now been referred to a gastroenterologist for additional tests.

“He said I’m overdoing it, which I know,” Beverley told followers. “And he said I’ve got to rest a bit more, which I know. But it’s really hard because I just can’t because if I lay down because I’m tired, my mind tortures… I torture myself. So it’s quite hard.”

She insisted she was coping despite the setback: “I’m doing okay, I’m not going into the depths of despair or depressed as such. I’m not there at all.”

She also thanked other women she met during treatment. “I thank my lucky stars,” she said. “People come up and say hello and ask how Jon how he’s doing, because for partners it’s really hard as well. So that’s it, I’ll keep you updated.”

Beverley Callard has shared a health update with fans (Credit: Alucard)

Jon McEwan opens up on Beverley Callard’s nausea and warrior mentality

Jon, who usually lets Beverley share her own updates, spoke out on his Instagram account on Tuesday. He revealed doctors have still not declared her cancer-free.

“We’ve had an update, I suppose,” Jon told followers. “It wasn’t really that good at the hospital the other. I think we’re waiting for them to say Bev is cancer-free, it’s all done. But every step you take to hopefully getting to the end of it all, there seems to be another hurdle.”

Jon explained that nausea has become one of the hardest side effects for Beverley to cope with.

“She’s really suffering from nausea so hopefully they’re addressing that,” he said. “I read all the messages, and the messages people send to Beverley saying ‘Take it easy, rest’ but it’s not that easy. And with Beverley, she’s got this whole warrior mentality going on.”

He described how his wife refuses to slow down. She keeps working on Fair City and on projects at their home in Ireland.

“She doesn’t listen and she’ll keep working,” Jon said. “I keep saying stop. Not just Fair City, but at home as well. I turn around and there she is, moving tables, painting this, painting that.

“I say ‘Stop!’ but that’s the one thing she can’t do. I’m working on it trying to get her to take her time with things and tell her it to take it easy, but it’s not easy. Just trying to take it day by day!”

Jon signed off his emotional post with a blunt swipe at the illness itself.

Beverley said she’s set to undergo more tests (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Beverley Callard’s Fair City and Coronation Street career

Beverley joined RTE’s Fair City in February, playing Lily, the long-lost mother of Carrigstown resident Gwen. She relocated to Ireland for the role shortly before her diagnosis.

The actress is best known for playing Liz McDonald on Coronation Street, a role she held on and off for 30 years. She also took part in I’m A Celebrity.

Beverley had her lymph nodes removed as a precaution earlier this year to stop the cancer spreading. She is due to see her oncologist again soon for further results on her prognosis.

Read more: Beverley Callard admits she’s ‘badly burnt’ following radiotherapy as she shares cancer update

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