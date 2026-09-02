AJ Pritchard has admitted he feels “absolutely devastated” after narrowly missing out on a permanent spot on Dancing with the Stars.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional competed on spin-off show Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. He hoped to land a place among the US series’ professional line-up. AJ had already postponed his wedding to fiancée Zara Zoffany to focus on the competition, throwing everything into the process.

He finished second behind eventual winner Adele Zaikman, 24. The grand finale was judged by a panel including Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas. AJ told Entertainment Weekly he was “absolutely devastated, from every being in my body” following the result.

He had earlier praised his final partnership with DWTS winner Charli D’Amelio, calling it “enriching” before the runner-up placing sank in. Adele celebrated her win on Instagram, writing: “Still can’t believe I WON!! I’m honestly overwhelmed by all the love and support.”

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Rylee Arnold slams AJ Pritchard’s ‘intense’ coaching

AJ’s run on the show wasn’t without controversy. Dancer Rylee Arnold, who partnered him during the semi-final, criticised his approach to coaching in front of the judges.

“At the beginning I felt that lightheartedness, but I will say, he’s kind of intense,” Rylee said, giving feedback on working with him. She added:

“I don’t know if he’s going to be able to give affirmation to somebody. It was just constant critique.”

Judge Mark Ballas, Shirley’s son, responded on camera: “I’m concerned with the AJ feedback.”

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of AJ’s time on the spin-off.

Zara Zoffany apologises to Rylee Arnold over backlash

AJ’s fiancée Zara Zoffany waded into the row, initially defending him online. She commented that he “would not have had to critique you in the first place if everything had been right”.

Zara later issued an apology on TikTok, insisting she never meant to upset Rylee. “I just want to say if you are watching this Rylee, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry if I made you feel a certain type of way,” she said.

In her caption, Zara wrote: “I know whatever I say, people will disagree, but I just want to put this to bed, take accountability, and move on.” She also hit out at fans who had questioned AJ’s sexuality and given him a “villain edit” during the series.

AJ left Strictly in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Oti Mabuse Row: AJ Pritchard’s British dancers comments

AJ’s stint in the US reignited a separate clash with Oti Mabuse. The row centred on comments he made favouring British dancers on Strictly.

AJ had told The Sun he’d “love to see more British dancers” on the BBC show, saying: “We’re in the UK, I’m proud to be British, and there are so many fantastic boys and girls out there who would love the opportunity.”

Oti hit back in a video posted online, naming several non-British stars of the show.

“The most popular pros on Strictly have not been British,” she said, listing Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara among others. She added that Strictly’s “global mixture is what makes us beautiful and is what makes us special”.

Oti also posted separately about “AJ the person” versus “AJ the professional” once the coaching criticism emerged during the competition.

What’s next for AJ Pritchard after The Next Pro

AJ left Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 after four years as a professional. He partnered celebrities including Mollie King and Saffron Barker.

He said earlier this year that the BBC show was “mentally brutal” due to constant public scrutiny.

Despite the runner-up finish on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, AJ struck an upbeat tone before the result was announced.

“Dance is about having fun, spreading joy, and just going out there and leaving a lasting memory and a smile on everybody’s face,” he said in a TikTok video ahead of the finale.

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