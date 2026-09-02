Good Morning Britain has landed itself in hot water after viewers slammed a lengthy segment on Katie Price’s reported marriage breakdown.

The ITV show gave significant airtime on Wednesday to claims Katie is divorcing Lee Andrews, her fourth husband. She reportedly discovered his cryptocurrency account held far less than expected.

Presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls led the discussion, with panellists Kevin Maguire and Richard Arnold weighing in as the story ran high in the day’s headlines.

Katie and Lee are reportedly divorcing (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price and Lee Andrews ‘divorcing’

Ed Balls told viewers, citing The Sun, that Katie is divorcing Lee “after finding his £37 million cryptocurrency account only contained £2.22, which is less than she was expecting.”

Susanna Reid responded, “Aww, love Katie. That would be a bit of a disappointment, wouldn’t it? If you expected to have millions and there was only £2.22.”

Kevin Maguire didn’t hold back on his view of Katie’s turbulent private life. “Her life, it’s not a soap opera, it’s a car crash,” he said on air, before adding that he sees her as “vulnerable and naive” despite liking her personally.

Susanna was quick to stress the claims hadn’t been proven. “This is all allegations by the way, just to point out,” she said, noting that Lee “is not here to defend himself.”

Susanna Reid defends split rumours

Richard Arnold added that Katie has reportedly sought legal advice and ended things with Lee by text, telling co-hosts she’s “come to her senses.”

According to The Sun, Katie told a friend: “I have come to my senses – Lee has lied and lied and lied. I am sick of it. It is over.”

The split rumours follow weeks of speculation. Katie was pictured without her wedding ring and stopped posting about Lee on social media.

Susanna closed the segment sympathetically, saying, “I’m sorry for Katie Price.”

She recalled an earlier GMB appearance where she asked Katie if she was being told the full story.

Katie insisted at the time, “Yes! I know no one believes me, and even your face says it all.”

She added, “I am, and when Lee does make it in the country, we’ll have him on the sofa and you can interrogate him.”

Susanna described the star as “a hopeless romantic” with “enormous faith in marriage,” adding she’s welcome back on the show any time.

Host Susanna defended Katie (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam GMB for making Katie Price a top story

Despite the sympathetic tone, viewers weren’t impressed that the story led the bulletin.

One person wrote on X: “Katie Price is the main news?? Is this a joke?”

Another called it “ridiculous” that her relationship topped the agenda, while a third argued “every single other news story deserved to come long before” the segment.

“Why are they even reporting this crap?” a fourth asked.

“Are you actually joking, Katie Price getting divorced is a main news story?” a fifth added.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Read more: Katie Price goes topless as she ditches wedding ring from Lee Andrews

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