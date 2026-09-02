Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalised. The singer was laid to rest in a private family funeral in Nashville last Friday.

The vandalisation happened about a week after her death from cancer at 80, according to TMZ.

A fan named Lore Corona filmed the damage. She had stopped by with her daughters to leave flowers at the star.

Dolly Parton’s Hollywood star ‘scratched with glass’

Lore said the vandalism happened only minutes before she arrived. “Somebody decided to do this about 10 minutes before we got here,” she said in her video, per RadarOnline. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

According to Lore’s post, a custodian said a woman had kicked over glass memorial candles left at the site. The woman then allegedly used a shard to scratch Dolly’s name off the star.

Dolly Parton’s Hollywood star is being repaired (Credit: Shutterstock)

Repairs to Dolly Parton’s Hollywood star underway

There was some relief for mourning fans once the timing became clear.

Footage shared by KNX News showed crews working on the star by Tuesday afternoon. Dedicated to Dolly in 1984, the star sits among a growing pile of tributes left since her death.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told TMZ the star already had cracks.

She said the chamber had scheduled repairs for that same Tuesday, before anyone reported the vandalism. The spokesperson added that a fan had flagged the theft of flowers from the site the previous night.

Dolly Parton pictured at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, in Nashville (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dolly Parton’s secret cancer battle before her death

Dolly died on August 25 after a brief cancer battle. The type of cancer was not made public.

She passed away at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones. She had never publicly confirmed the diagnosis.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver told the world of her death in an Instagram video. He said: “My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.”

He added: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

Days before she died, Dolly told PEOPLE she had put off her own care. She had been looking after husband Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025.

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said.

She also reflected on health struggles from decades earlier, telling PEOPLE it wasn’t the first time she had faced serious illness.

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