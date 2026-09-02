Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever has told fans there’s a “new chapter to celebrate” as it revealed its latest product following her UK return.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand shared a photo of a sparkling wine bottle on Instagram. The drink lands on September 3.

As Ever had already teased a new product launch ahead of the family’s UK move, showing her business plans continued despite the relocation.

The caption read: “A new chapter to celebrate. Introducing our Reserve Brut. Crafted in the traditional Méthode Champenoise and sourced from Napa Valley, this elegant sparkling wine was made for gathering, toasting, and savoring life’s beautiful moments. Available 9/3 at Wine.AsEver.com.”

Meghan Markle has unveiled a new As Ever product (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Meghan Markle’s As Ever wine range grows after her UK return

The Reserve Brut marks the latest addition to As Ever’s drinks line-up. Meghan’s brand previously launched a Napa Valley rosé that reportedly sold out within an hour in the US.

That early success came despite some backlash. The rosé’s debut fell on Princess Diana’s birthday, a timing critics called insensitive given the circumstances of her death.

As Ever has said it wants to move away from the scarcity-driven drops that defined its earlier releases. The brand plans to grow its sparkling wine range further.

As with previous As Ever products, the new Reserve Brut is not expected to be available to buy in the UK, despite Meghan, 45, now living in Britain.

Meghan and Harry recently moved back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK move with Archie and Lilibet

The wine announcement follows the family’s relocation from California to the UK last week. Harry and Meghan flew in on a private jet with children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, landing at Birmingham Airport.

They’ve since moved into a private, rented property outside London, with the exact location kept under wraps for security reasons. Archie and Lilibet have both reportedly been enrolled in a British school.

It’s the first time the family have lived in the UK together since 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to America. Their return does not change their status as non-working royals.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ‘fears’ over ‘tricky issue’ with Archie and Lilibet revealed after UK return

While some reports suggest the move isn’t permanent, it’s understood the family plan to stay in Britain an extended period. The children’s school enrolment points to an extended stay rather than a brief visit.

Meghan’s decision to press ahead with a brand launch so soon after touching down in the UK suggests her business plans remain unaffected by the family’s change of address, even as questions continue over how long they’ll call Britain home this time.

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