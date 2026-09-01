Princess Eugenie has shared a new glimpse into family life with her new baby daughter, Adelaide.

On August 31, King Charles’ niece, 36, shared a string of snaps to her Instagram Stories. The pictures gave royal fans a glimpse of her newborn and her eldest children, sons August and Ernest.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed their third child on August 3. They later announced their little girl’s name as Adelaide Elizabeth Annina.

In the first photo on Instagram, Eugenie is seen cuddling her baby daughter, alongside the caption: “4 weeks of you!”

Princess Eugenie marked a special milestone with her baby daughter (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Princess Eugenie shares new photos of baby daughter Adelaide

The other two snaps offer an especially sweet look at Adelaide with her big brothers, August, five, and Ernest, three.

The boys have already proven they are taking on big brother duties as Eugenie recently said that they were “already the best big brothers” when she announced Adelaide’s arrival.

Princess Eugenie’s sons look like they’re doting big brothers (Credit: Instagram Stories)

One of the latest photos shows the boys in matching PJs, gathered around their baby sister as she lies in bed. In another, August and Ernest gently kissed Adelaide on the head.

“Happy days with my babies….” Eugenie gushed.

So cute! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Where is Princess Eugenie’s daughter in the royal line of succession?

After Adelaide’s name became public, the royal family’s website officially added her to the royal line of succession. Princess Eugenie is currently 12th in line to the throne, followed by her three children, putting Adelaide in 15th place.

Adelaide was listed in the line of succession as “Miss Adelaide Brooksbank”.

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie’s father Andrew remains in the line of succession despite his brother King Charles stripping him of his royal honours and titles in October 2025. It came amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to the disgraced financier.

Eugenie’s parents Andrew and Sarah have faced intense scrutiny over their past links to Epstein (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News)

Both Andrew and Sarah have faced intense scrutiny over their past links to Epstein. Both were named in the release of millions of Epstein files in January.

Being named or pictured among the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left ‘sweating’ over Donald Trump’s move amid Epstein scandal

Earlier this year, Andrew and Sarah left their Windsor home, Royal Lodge, amid the scrutiny. Andrew moved to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Meanwhile, it isn’t known where Sarah has moved to.

In February, police arrested Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office. They released him under investigation hours later.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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