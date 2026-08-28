Prince Harry and Meghan warned about handling UK return by former royal aide

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to keep a low profile following their return to the UK.

The move back to the UK comes six years after the Sussexes settled in the US. Reports say Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will attend British schools. The Sussex family are expected to stay in the UK for an “extended period”.

However, former royal aide Ailsa Anderson believes the couple face a steep challenge. Ailsa previously worked as press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential YouTube programme, she linked her warning to royal popularity polling.

Ailsa said: “We see popularity polls for members of the royal family. The Sussexes are still way down those polls along with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. So, they’ve got a lot to do to rebuild the trust of the British public and their own family.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have moved back to the UK (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Ailsa Anderson’s advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon UK return

Ailsa’s advice centres on a slow, quiet approach rather than a high-profile return. Her recommendations cover publicity, royal competition and the couple’s life in Britain.

The first piece of advice is for Harry and Meghan to stop chasing attention. “Don’t try and seek the spotlight, seek attention,” she warned.

Her comments suggest that a quieter period could help them focus on rebuilding trust. She said: “Start slowly rebuilding that trust because, even if you’re going to come here and go all guns blazing, people are not going to like that.”

Ailsa also warned the Sussexes against appearing to rival other members of the royal family. The couple stepped back from senior royal duties before building a new life in America.

Meanwhile, her next point concerned how Harry and Meghan position themselves during their UK stay. She argued against deliberately becoming the main focus.

Additionally, Ailsa encouraged the couple to “settle in the UK” and stay “under the radar” where possible. That advice fits with reports that their children will begin school in Britain.

Finally, her final recommendation focused on patience. Ailsa warned against trying to repair strained relationships through one dramatic gesture.

Meghan and Harry pictured in 2025 (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

What the warning means for Harry and Meghan’s UK stay

Taken together, Ailsa’s points favour restraint over a major public relaunch. She identified both the British public and the couple’s family as audiences whose trust needs attention.

Harry and Meghan reportedly intend to remain in the country for an extended period. Their children’s reported school enrolment places family routine at the heart of that stay.

Ailsa offered the recommendations in her capacity as a former royal aide during her Palace Confidential appearance.

Her central argument remains clear. Any attempt to improve relations should happen carefully, without competition or a rush for attention.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.