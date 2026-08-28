Strictly star Vito Coppola makes baby admission weeks ahead of new series

Strictly star Vito Coppola has opened up about becoming a father one day, revealing that he would love a particularly big family.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared his hopes during an appearance on Alan Carr and Lee Peart’s Bottoms Up! podcast. That family-minded side has surfaced before, including Vito’s delighted meeting with Fleur East’s baby daughter Nova.

Vito has also appeared in Dianne Buswell’s social media updates with her baby boy. Dianne previously said he was among the first people she told about her pregnancy.

However, his latest comments focused on his future hopes rather than a new relationship or pregnancy announcement.

Vito Coppola has shared what he hopes for in the future (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Strictly star Vito Coppola reveals how many children he wants

Vito told Alan and Lee that he could imagine having several children.

He said: “I would love to have three or five [children].”

He then added: “Or we could go to seven, it depends.”

The Italian dancer explained that he has always favoured odd numbers. That preference also made the podcast’s group of three feel “perfect” to him.

Vito spoke broadly about the family life he would like in the future.

His fatherhood admission comes as he prepares for another busy period in his career. Alongside Strictly, Vito has written a book inspired by three important parts of his life.

Vito names food, family and dancing as his three loves

Vito made clear that his “three loves” were not a reference to romantic partners. He used the phrase while explaining what encouraged him to write his latest book, Love, Vito: My Story of Food, Family and Finding Home.

He told the Bottoms Up! podcast that he wanted to share his personal story. Vito added: “I just wanted to share my three loves of my life, food, my family and dancing.”

Food holds a particularly emotional place in that story. Vito explained that it had provided comfort while he travelled abroad from a young age.

He described food as a constant companion during lonely and difficult periods. The dancer also spoke about being an emotional eater and looking beyond food’s practical purpose.

The book therefore combines his personal story with the food, family and dancing that matter most to him.

Vito Coppola will return to Strictly next month (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach’s Strictly Come Dancing history

Vito lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Coronation Street star Ellie Leach in 2023. Their chemistry prompted considerable speculation during and after the competition.

However, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola confirmed they were good friends and rejected suggestions of a romance.

Their successful partnership remains a major chapter in Vito’s Strictly career.

His new remarks offer a different insight. They place the focus firmly on his hopes for fatherhood and the values behind his book.

When Vito Coppola returns to Strictly Come Dancing

Vito is due to return for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC competition will begin next month.

He will hope to claim another Glitterball Trophy after his 2023 victory with Ellie. A new celebrity partnership will also mark the next stage of his Strictly journey.

Read more: Strictly stars Shirley Ballas and Vito Coppola ‘caught up in new row’ over joint project ahead of new series

Until then, his book gives fans another glimpse of the man behind the routines. It centres on the three things he holds closest: food, family and dancing.

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