The truth behind who will receive Dolly Parton’s royalties following speculation goddaughter Miley Cyrus will inherit her fortune

Dolly Parton’s hit song Jolene is at the centre of a viral inheritance claim following the country legend’s death at 80.

One post on X claimed Dolly had “officially left the rights and royalties” to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

No court filing or official announcement cited by The US Sun confirms a transfer of Jolene rights to Miley. The same applies to royalties from the song.

The rumour emerged as emotional tributes to Dolly Parton continued across the entertainment world. Miley was among those mourning the star.

Who will inherit Dolly’s royalties remains unknown (Credit: YouTube)

Why Miley Cyrus became linked to the Dolly Parton inheritance rumour

Dolly and Miley shared a close relationship, far removed from questions about money. Miley was Dolly’s goddaughter and affectionately called her “Aunt Dolly”.

They performed Jolene together several times over the years. Their bond and musical collaborations may help explain why the unsupported claim attracted attention online.

The pair’s connection went beyond one famous song. Miley posted an emotional tribute the day after Dolly’s death.

She wrote: “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.”

The singer said their most sacred moments would remain private. She also recalled one of their final conversations about music and metamorphosis.

Miley added: “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

What court checks say about Dolly’s Jolene royalties

The US Sun said Tennessee court records contained no filing relating to Dolly’s will.

Its 27 August report also said no official plans for her fortune had been announced. The outlet put Dolly’s wider fortune at $650 million.

That figure does not identify who may receive any individual asset.

The newspaper reported that Dolly moved her Nashville estate into a new trust months before her death. The reported transfer does not establish that Miley received Jolene rights or royalties.

Why Carl Dean’s estate documents do not settle Dolly’s plans following her death

Documents involving Carl Dean add history, but they do not settle the Jolene rumour.

Carl died at 82 in 2025. The newspaper reported that he left his fortune to Dolly.

Documents also addressed what would happen if Dolly died first. In that scenario, their nieces and nephews would share the estate equally.

However, Carl died before Dolly. Those provisions therefore do not confirm her eventual inheritance arrangements.

Read more: Country singer reveals Dolly Parton’s emotional final call with her before shocking death: ‘You told me you weren’t finished’

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