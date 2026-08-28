Rav Wilding has shared the sad news that his mother, Pam Wilding, has died. The Morning Live presenter announced the loss in an Instagram post after her funeral on Wednesday.

A photograph of Pam’s order of service showed that she died on August 9, 2026. Rav reflected on saying goodbye and thanked those who had contacted him.

The news marks another deeply personal moment connected to Morning Live. In January 2024, Helen Skelton became emotional as the show remembered Kym Marsh’s father, David, following his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rav Wilding (@ravwilding)

Rav Wilding pays tribute to mother Pam after funeral

Rav, 48, posted the update for his 48.9k Instagram followers. He began his message: “Today we said a proper farewell to my mother.”

The presenter then described the pain of attending a parent’s funeral. He also explained how the family had tried to honour Pam’s wishes.

He wrote: “A funeral of a parent is a day no son or daughter would ever want to have, but we gave her the best send off that we could and tried to do everything she would have wanted.”

Rav thanked everyone who had sent him messages following the loss. He ended his tribute with the words: “Rest in peace now Mum.”

The order of service accompanying the post gave Pam’s dates as May 11, 1946 to August 9, 2026. Rav shared its cover alongside his farewell message.

Rav Wilding has announced the death of his mother (Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Rav Wilding receives condolences after mum’s death

Followers filled the comments beneath Rav’s post with messages of sympathy and support.

One person said: “I’m so sorry for your loss Rav. Sending love to you and your family.”

Another wrote: “I’ve lost both parents it’s absolutely heartbreaking, so I understand.”

Someone else added: “So sorry for your loss Rav, your mum looks like a lovely lady.”

Rav Wilding’s role on BBC Morning Live

Rav has appeared as a regular contributor on BBC programme Morning Live since 2020. Viewers have therefore come to know him through his work on the daytime show.

Morning Live has supported other members of its on-screen family through bereavement. After Kym Marsh’s father David died, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones shared memories of him on the programme.

Read more: Morning Live star Rav Wilding ‘splits from co-star girlfriend’

David had appeared on Morning Live to raise awareness about prostate cancer. Kym later thanked viewers for their support and highlighted his work to challenge stigma around the disease.

Rav has now received his own wave of supportive messages after sharing the death of his mum. His followers responded with condolences after he posted the tribute on Instagram.

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