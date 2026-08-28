Georgia May Foote has shared her first social media picture with her new boyfriend after weeks of subtle hints.

The Sun has identified him as music producer Taras Slusarenko, who uses the professional name LiTek. Georgia’s holiday selfie showed part of Taras’s face alongside her own.

The relationship update comes months after Georgia May Foote confirmed she was single following her split from husband Kris Evans. Georgia and Kris married in 2023 after becoming engaged two years earlier.

Writing on Instagram, Georgia said: “I’d love to be at the beach right now.”

She added: “Feel like a dip in the sea would get rid of this achy body I have and whatever illness I’m about to come down with.”

Georgia has moved on from her ex-husband (Credit: Instagram Story)

How Georgia May Foote met boyfriend Taras Slusarenko

A source told The Sun that Georgia and Taras met through a shared interest in fitness.

The source said: “Georgia met Taras earlier this year at a running club and they’ve been smitten ever since.”

The source added: “He has brought the smile back on her face and they’re in a bubble together.”

The couple reportedly enjoy jogging and playing badminton together. The newspaper also claimed they travelled abroad earlier in the summer.

Taras lives outside Manchester, while Georgia also has links to the area. The music producer originally comes from Russia, according to The Sun.

Georgia had offered smaller glimpses of her new relationship on Instagram before revealing part of Taras’s face. Her latest selfie therefore marks a more public step for the couple.

Who is Georgia May Foote’s boyfriend LiTek?

Taras works in the music industry under the name LiTek. He promotes much of his professional work through his Instagram account.

The producer has worked with major names including Aitch, Ed Sheeran and Central Cee, The Sun reports. The newspaper also credits him with work on Ed’s My G, ArrDee’s Flowers and Central Cee’s Doja.

His new relationship brings together two people from different corners of entertainment. Georgia is a former Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiTek (@itslitek)

Georgia May Foote addressed her split from Kris Evans

Georgia publicly addressed her relationship status during an Instagram question-and-answer session earlier this year.

When a follower asked whether she was single, the actress answered simply: “I am single.”

Her statement followed reports that she and Kris had separated last year. The former couple had kept much of their relationship away from the public eye before marrying.

Georgia also spoke candidly about facing an extremely difficult year. In one emotional social media update, she wrote: “Nope. Worst year I’ve ever had in my life.”

She credited her friends and family with supporting her through that period. Georgia also said the stress had affected her vitiligo and damaged her confidence.

However, she told followers that the experience had reminded her of her resilience. Her new picture with Taras now offers the clearest public confirmation of her latest romance.

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