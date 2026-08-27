Sarah’s ordeal is set to get a whole lot worse as spoilers confirm Jodie makes a play for Kit in Coronation Street

Sarah Platt is facing a terrifying ordeal in Coronation Street as spoilers reveal things are about to get even worse for her, while Kit Green begins to move on.

Sarah has endured a traumatic few months after discovering that Todd had been in an abusive relationship with Theo. She ultimately killed Theo and then attempted to cover up her crime with help from Gary. But her actions eventually caught up with her and she was sent to prison.

On top of everything else, Sarah ended her relationship with Kit and has now found herself being threatened behind bars. With the situation becoming increasingly frightening, she decides that she has to fight back.

Sarah’s ready to fight back (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Platt’s prison ordeal in Coronation Street

Sarah thought she had made a friend in fellow prisoner Kacey after opening up about her fears.

But Kacey soon showed her true colours.

She began pressuring Sarah to convince Kit to help get her son out of legal trouble, becoming increasingly threatening when Sarah couldn’t make that happen.

After Kit refused to help, Kacey took things even further.

In tonight’s episode (August 27), Sarah was horrified to discover that Kacey knew who her children were. Even worse, she knew exactly where Harry was.

Sarah quickly managed to contact Adam, who went to make sure that Harry was safe.

But Sarah was left terrified that Kacey could hurt her children, leaving her feeling more vulnerable than ever.

By the end of the episode, Sarah had clearly had enough. She made a makeshift weapon, suggesting that she was finally prepared to fight back.

But will she actually find the courage to use it?

Meanwhile, things are also looking increasingly bleak for Sarah and Kit, as Coronation Street spoilers reveal that he is beginning to look elsewhere.

Kit and Jodie head out together (Credit: ITV)

Jodie makes her move on Kit

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kit remains unwilling to help Sarah.

And despite Bethany’s feelings, he is set to go on a date with Jodie.

Jodie wasted little time making her interest in Kit known after discovering that he and Sarah had split up. Initially, Kit made it clear that he wasn’t interested.

But something appears to change his mind.

Fans have already been left questioning Kit’s recent behaviour after he made an appointment and Bethany later discovered blood on his top, leaving viewers convinced that there could be something else going on.

Meanwhile, after Bethany and Jodie clash, the newcomer decides to stir things up by asking Kit out.

Shona tries to warn Kit that getting involved with Jodie is a bad idea, but he doesn’t listen.

Instead, he and Jodie turn up for their date at the Bistro, only to find Bethany there with Roman.

Bethany makes her feelings very clear and warns Kit to stay away.

But Jodie isn’t prepared to back down. She then asks Kit to go back to hers.

Will Kit give in to the temptation, or will he finally realise that getting involved with Jodie could cause even more trouble?

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