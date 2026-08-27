Peter Kay turned a live BBC weather report into comedy chaos after creeping into shot behind reporter.

The comedian had joined BBC North West Tonight to promote a fundraising show. However, he soon wandered across the set and interrupted Molly’s forecast.

Peter’s interruption forced Molly to keep the segment moving, a familiar challenge during live television.

Peter Kay playfully gatecrashed the weather report (Credit: BBC)

Peter Kay interrupts Molly Brewer’s BBC weather forecast

Molly had started explaining a yellow weather warning when Peter slowly entered the frame.

Spotting her unexpected guest, she told viewers: “We have got a yellow weather warning in force… we’ve got a Peter as well.”

Peter then settled himself in front of the green screen. He promised: “I’m sitting here, I’ll not disturb you.”

That promise did not last long. Peter blocked parts of the map, including Chester and Buxton, as Molly tried to continue.

He also pretended to get caught in the rain and rolled around on the floor. Molly struggled to contain her laughter throughout the interruption.

Rather than fight the chaos, she eventually handed Peter her clicker. That allowed him to change the on-screen weather graphics himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Manchester (@bbcmanchester)

Molly then warned viewers to expect “even more disruption than this forecast, maybe a bit more chaotic as well”.

Instagram users praised Molly’s handling of the interruption.

Others described the cameo as “epic” and “iconic”.

However, some didn’t find it amusing. One said on X: “How embarrassing on every level! Totally unfunny.”

Another wrote: “Embarrassing.”

Someone else added: “Look at me, it’s all about me!”

Some viewers took issue with Peter’s antics (Credit: BBC)

Peter Kay repeats his Dianne Oxberry weather prank

The interruption echoed another famous Peter Kay appearance on BBC North West Tonight.

In 2011, Peter crawled into the late Dianne Oxberry’s forecast after discussing his comedy shows. He tried to distract her as she presented the weather map.

Dianne responded by joking that she would gatecrash one of his concerts in return. Peter also declared that she “made it sunshine for everybody” during their memorable exchange.

Dianne died in 2019 aged 51 following an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

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Fifteen years separated Peter’s two weather interruptions. Yet his return followed a familiar formula: creep into shot, occupy the map and test the presenter’s composure.

This time, Molly’s decision to hand over the controls only encouraged him further. It also turned an interruption into a playful on-air partnership.

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