King Charles says he and Queen Camilla are ‘heartbroken’ in new statement after Nepal floods

King Charles has issued a deeply personal message after devastating flash floods struck the Nepal-China border.

The king said he and Queen Camilla felt heartbroken by the disaster. They offered sympathy to grieving families and those anxiously awaiting news.

The Express reported that hundreds remained missing and feared dead. It said dozens of British nationals were among them.

The message comes shortly after King Charles expressed sorrow following Colombia’s deadly earthquake. His words there also addressed bereaved families and people waiting for news.

King Charles has shared a deeply personal message after the devastating Nepal floods (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

What did King Charles say about the Nepal-China floods?

In a written message, the king laid out the couple’s reaction in stark terms.

He wrote: “My wife and I are heartbroken to hear of the devastating flooding that has struck the Nepal-China border.”

The monarch acknowledged the strong, deep and personal ties many people in the UK have to the region.

He then sent his most profound sympathy to people who had tragically lost loved ones.

The message also recognised the strain facing families who were waiting for news about friends and relatives.

Those words placed both grief and uncertainty at the centre of the royal couple’s response. They also reflected the disaster’s connection to people across the UK.

King Charles and Queen Camilla thank Nepal flood rescuers

The king wrote: “Our hearts go out also to the families of all the police and Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives while carrying out their courageous duty in the service of others and we give our deepest thanks to those who have responded so selflessly in undertaking rescue efforts.”

He concluded: “Our special thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected and, as always, the United Kingdom stands ready to help support those in need.”

The closing pledge added an offer of UK support to the couple’s condolences. It followed the king’s recognition of those working to help affected communities.

He signed the written message with his regnal signature, Charles R.

King Charles said he and Queen Camilla are “heartbroken” over the news (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles has previously addressed devastating floods

The monarch has sent similar messages following international disasters. His statements often combine condolences with recognition of emergency workers and volunteers.

In 2025, he responded to deadly monsoon flooding in Pakistan and India. That message highlighted the bonds between the UK and both countries.

It also acknowledged a helicopter crash during rescue work in Pakistan. The king praised responders working in extremely difficult conditions.

Read more: King Charles ‘wants Harry and William reunion to happen’ following his ‘final years’ plea to sons

Charles later addressed deadly flooding across South and Southeast Asia. He offered condolences to affected families and recognised the scale of the displacement.

Other personal messages have followed a deadly train crash in Spain and a fire in Switzerland. In each case, the monarch expressed sympathy and thanked emergency services.

His latest statement carries those themes into the response to the Nepal-China border floods. It focuses on bereaved families, missing people, rescuers and those who died serving others.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.