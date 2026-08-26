Moment Dolly Parton ‘turned down’ Princess Kate’s offer before making gesture to Wales family

Dolly Parton’s death at the age of 80 has prompted fans to look back at the country star’s extraordinary life and career. That includes two very different stories about her encounters with the royal family.

The singer regarded performing for Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 as one of her greatest thrills. However, she later had to turn down an invitation from Princess Kate during a visit to Britain.

It may sound like an unlikely royal snub. In reality, Dolly had a packed schedule while promoting her rock album Rockstar in 2023. She also found a typically cheeky way to explain her decision.

Dolly Parton said she had to turn down an offer from Princess Kate once (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Why Dolly Parton turned down Princess Kate years before her death

Dolly discussed the invitation while appearing on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show. The 9 to 5 singer explained that work trips rarely left her with enough time to enjoy London or visit its famous sights.

She then revealed that Princess Kate had invited her to tea at Buckingham Palace.

Dolly told Claudia: “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great.”

She followed that warm response with a joke about why work had taken priority. Dolly quipped: “But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no.”

The comment made clear that there was no bad feeling behind the missed meeting. Dolly spoke fondly about Kate and hoped another opportunity would eventually arise.

Dolly Parton’s special Queen Elizabeth II memory

Dolly’s royal history stretched back to Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977. She performed for the monarch as Britain marked the Queen’s 25 years on the throne.

The appearance came as a surprise to Dolly. She later recalled that organisers waited until she was on her flight to Britain before revealing that she would perform in front of the Queen.

The news left her jumping up and down with excitement. Dolly described the occasion as one of the biggest thrills of her life and connected it to the fairy tales about kings, queens, princes and princesses that she had known as a child.

After Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, Dolly again looked back warmly on that unforgettable moment.

Kate reportedly invited Dolly to have tea (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Dolly’s invitation to William, Kate and their children

Although tea with Kate never happened, Dolly later extended an invitation of her own.

Speaking to Closer in 2024, she said she would love to welcome Prince William, Kate and their children to her Dollywood theme park.

Dolly said: “Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic! The kids could go on all the rides, and we would treat them like royalty!”

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She even had a down-to-earth menu in mind, adding: “I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes – I wouldn’t put on any airs for them.”

For Dolly, meeting Queen Elizabeth II remained a treasured memory. Her missed tea with Princess Kate, meanwhile, became another example of the humour she brought to even the most regal of situations.

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