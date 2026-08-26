Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in the UK on Wednesday with their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly remain estranged from his brother Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Former friend of Meghan Markle and brand expert Nick, speaking to Cafe Casino, said: “William and Catherine are likely to be extremely cautious. They will want to protect the stability of their own family and avoid being drawn into another cycle of speculation, private conversations becoming public and every interaction being analysed.”

ED! has reached out to representatives for Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for further comment.

The Sussex family’s planned UK move comes six years after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

BBC News reported that the family planned to fly privately from California on Wednesday. The Telegraph later reported that they landed at Birmingham Airport around lunchtime.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly confirmed their arrival. A spokesperson for the couple told the BBC: “This is not something we would comment on.”

Prince William and Princess Kate have yet to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children set for UK schools

Reports claim Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will attend schools in Britain from September. The family reportedly intends to remain in the country for an “extended period” while the children continue their education.

The Sun reports that Sussex sources have not disclosed which schools the children will attend. The family’s new address also remains private because of security concerns.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly lined up a private home rather than a royal residence. Suggestions that they could settle in the Cotswolds remain unconfirmed.

The family will also keep its home in Montecito, California, according to reports. Harry and Meghan are said to be retaining their property in Portugal too. That means the UK stay does not necessarily amount to a permanent departure from the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan are coming back to the UK after six years (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Harry and Meghan become working royals again?

Harry and Meghan reportedly have no plans to return as working members of the royal family. The Sun claims Harry will not undertake official royal duties or receive money from the public purse during the family’s stay.

Instead, the couple will continue their independent commercial work. Meghan’s business activity has carried on alongside the reported move, with her As Ever brand launching Spiced Apple Butter on Wednesday.

Their return nevertheless puts fresh attention on the Sandringham Agreement reached in 2020. That arrangement stopped the couple from combining an official working royal role with private commercial earnings. Current reports place them outside that model, as they plan to remain financially independent without taking on formal palace duties.

King Charles reportedly welcomes private family time

The reported arrival follows a family reunion at Highgrove in July. Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet reportedly spent time with King Charles at Highgrove. Reports also say Harry and Meghan met Queen Camilla during the visit.

Reports claim the couple did not discuss their proposed move during the meeting. However, Charles is said to welcome the chance to see more of Harry and his family in a private capacity.

Harry had already planned to visit Britain in September for his patronages. His expected engagements include the WellChild Awards.

Questions remain over the Sussexes’ UK security

Security remains one of the biggest unresolved issues surrounding the family’s return. Harry previously challenged changes to his police protection after he stopped working as a senior royal and moved overseas.

The duke lost a legal challenge over the arrangements. He has also spoken about his concerns over bringing Meghan and their children to Britain without the level of security he considered necessary.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chickens’ living situation ‘revealed’ following UK move announcement

Reports have not confirmed what protection the family will receive during this extended UK stay. For now, the clearest picture places the Sussexes in a private home, with Archie and Lilibet preparing for school and no return to official royal life planned.

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