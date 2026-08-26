Meghan Markle has announced a new addition to her As ever lifestyle range just days before her family’s planned return to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled Spiced Apple Butter on Tuesday August 25. The launch comes as Meghan and Prince Harry prepare to spend an extended period in the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As Ever described the spread as an autumn pantry staple made with orchard apples and fragrant spices. It will arrive in a 7.6oz jar and go on sale on Wednesday August 26.

In a newsletter to customers, the company said: “Our new Spiced Apple Butter captures that feeling in every jar, with orchard apples and fragrant spices bringing the comforting warmth of the season to every spoonful.”

Meghan Markle is continuing with her As ever brand in the UK (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Meghan and Harry’s UK move means for As Ever

Harry and Meghan have not described their forthcoming stay as a permanent relocation. Their representative told The New York Times: “On the heels of a wonderful trip with family and friends this summer, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the UK this autumn.”

The representative added: “They are excited to have their children spend more time in the country that’s such an important part of their family’s story.”

PEOPLE reported that Archie and Lilibet have enrolled at school in Britain. The family reportedly plans to use a private, non-royal home as its UK base while keeping its Montecito property in California.

Meghan will continue overseeing As Ever, Archewell Productions and Archewell Philanthropies during the stay. Those ventures will remain based in the US. According to People, further As ever product launches are planned before the end of the year.

Harry also plans to continue his charity work on both sides of the Atlantic. That includes preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Prince Harry and Meghan are moving with their children to the UK soon (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s family connection to apple butter

The new product also has a personal link for Meghan. In 2015, she shared her grandmother’s apple butter recipe on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan explained at the time that she had tweaked and updated the family recipe. Her version used apples, sugar, salt, cinnamon and cloves. She served the finished spread on toast with whipped ricotta and Marcona almonds.

She wrote on The Tig: “This recipe is great because it’s a little bit savoury, and a little bit sweet.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chickens’ living situation ‘revealed’ following UK move announcement

Is Meghan Markle returning to acting?

The product announcement follows reports about another possible move for Meghan’s career. PEOPLE claims she is in talks over a role in series three of Netflix drama The Gentlemen.

The Hollywood Reporter said the potential role “is currently being written, so it’s unclear how many episodes she would appear in”. Netflix has already ordered a third series of the Guy Ritchie show ahead of series two’s 3 September premiere.

No role has yet been confirmed. For now, Meghan’s newest project remains firmly in the lifestyle world as As ever prepares to put its latest spread on sale.





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