Singer Dolly Parton’s death at the age of 80 was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver on Tuesday. New reports have since claimed that the country music icon privately faced cancer during her final months.

The Daily Mail reports that Dolly’s health had deteriorated more seriously than she disclosed publicly. Unnamed sources claimed that only a small group of relatives and friends knew the full extent of her illness.

Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus has reportedly been left devastated. A source told the publication that the singer remains “shell-shocked” by the loss.

Dolly was diagnosed with cancer before her death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dolly Parton’s final health updates

Dolly spoke about her health four days before the announcement of her death. In an interview with People, she linked some of her difficulties to caring for her late husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

She said: “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl.”

The couple had spent almost six decades together. Dolly also lost her older brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, in July, adding to an already painful period for the family.

Despite those setbacks, she told People that she remained focused on the future. Dolly said: “It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health. I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

Her final recorded message to fans played at Dollywood on August 14. Dolly had planned to attend the opening of the NightFlight Expedition ride but withdrew on medical advice.

She told fans that she sometimes became dizzy and dehydrated. The star added: “So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.'”

Dolly nevertheless insisted that things were going well medically. She also said she continued working on Nashville’s SongTeller Hotel, the Life of Many Colors Museum and her autobiographical Broadway production.

In May, she cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency. At the time, she told fans on Instagram: “The good news is, I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day.”

Her last known in-person public appearance came on June 24. She attended the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville.

Report claims Dolly kept cancer battle private

The Daily Mail reports that Dolly entered a Nashville hospital on the Friday before her death. According to the publication, her team later described her cancer illness as a “brief battle”.

Anonymous insiders claimed that Dolly had received treatment for months while limiting travel and visitors. One source told the Daily Mail: “Dolly only confided in a very small, intimate circle what she was going through.”

The report also claims that she spent much of her time at her Tennessee home as her condition worsened. Her family reportedly remained protective of her privacy, while those closest to her offered support.

Dolly continued to focus on Dolly: A True Original Musical from home. The Broadway production remains scheduled to open on January 19, 2027, which would have marked her 81st birthday.

Miley Cyrus reportedly struggling with Dolly’s death

Miley shared a close bond with her godmother. Dolly appeared alongside the pop star in Hannah Montana, and the pair later reunited for several musical performances.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Miley is, as you’d expect, shell-shocked by the news.” The insider added: “The fact she is gone doesn’t seem real.”

Bryan confirmed his aunt’s death through an Instagram video which Dolly had asked him to make years earlier. In his tribute, he said she had “lived in the light” and recalled how she opened doors for her wider family.

Dolly’s music career spanned six decades and produced enduring songs including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Read more: The moment Dolly Parton’s shock death announcement leaves 9 to 5 Musical audience gasping

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