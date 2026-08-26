Dolly Parton’s death prompted an immediate tribute from the cast of 9 To 5: The Musical as they prepared to perform in West Sussex.

Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the country music star’s death at the age of 80 in an Instagram video on Tuesday. The news emerged shortly before the musical opened at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing.

MailOnline reports that actress Karla Tracey, who plays Dolly’s character Doralee, addressed the audience before the performance. Theatre-goers could reportedly be heard gasping as Karla shared the news.

The 9 to 5 tour in Worthing paid tribute to Dolly Parton in a special message before the performance started: pic.twitter.com/wJrSOdxTDF — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) August 25, 2026

9 To 5 Musical dedicates performance to Dolly Parton

Addressing the audience, Karla said: “Before we begin tonight’s performance of 9 to 5, we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today.”

She continued: “Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life.”

Karla then dedicated the opening-night performance to Dolly, thanking her for the “music, laughter and joy” she had given audiences.

Paul Jepson, chief executive of Landmark Theatres and director of the musical, also released a statement following the news.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Dolly’s family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her.”

Paul added that working on the show had proved an honour for everyone involved. The current UK tour follows the musical’s West End run.

9 To 5: The Musical draws its story from the 1980 comedy film starring Dolly alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Dolly also wrote and performed its famous theme song, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Dolly died at age 80 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amber Davies pays tribute after Dolly Parton’s death

Former Love Island star Amber Davies, who appeared in the West End production in 2019, shared her own memories of Dolly.

Amber posted two black-and-white photographs from their meeting at London’s Savoy Theatre. She described the experience as a highlight of her life and credited Dolly with believing in her early in her stage career.

She wrote: “Dolly, you gave me my first YES. One of the very first to believe in me. This will always be a highlight of my lifetime.”

Amber added: “The world will not be the same without you. From the entire world, Thank you @dollyparton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d)

Dolly Parton’s Broadway musical remains scheduled

Dolly wrote the music and book for Dolly: A True Original Musical and also served as a producer. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher leads the production, with choreography from Mandy Moore.

After a sold-out run in Dolly’s hometown of Nashville last summer, the musical remains scheduled to begin previews in New York in December. Its official opening is planned for January 19, the date that would have marked Dolly’s 81st birthday.

Speaking about the project in a video last month, Dolly said it would feature some of her biggest hits as well as new songs written especially for the stage show. She called the musical “a dream come true” and said she could not wait to share it with audiences.

Read more: Fresh heartbreak for Dolly Parton after brother dies at age 82

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.