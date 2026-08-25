Strictly star Jowita Przystal shares emotional message about ‘difficult days’ amid ‘ex’ Giovanni Pernice’s tell-all memoir

Strictly star Jowita Przystal has marked her 32nd birthday by reflecting on personal growth, change and “letting go” over the past year.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a gallery looking back at both her work on the show and life away from the ballroom.

Her update comes ahead of Thursday’s release of Giovanni Pernice’s memoir, Gio: Taking the Lead. In advance extracts, Giovanni has described feeling “suicidal” following his Strictly fallout involving Amanda Abbington and the BBC.

The reflections quoted by The Sun focused on Jowita’s own experiences and the changes she had noticed since her previous birthday.

Strictly star Jowita Przystal shared a heartfelt message as she celebrated her birthday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Strictly star Jowita Przystal shares birthday reflection

Opening up about the speed of everyday life, Jowita wrote: “Birthday reflection… Sometimes we move through life so quickly that we don’t stop to notice how much we’ve grown, how much we’ve changed or how many things we’ve experienced along the way.”

She went on to acknowledge both the highs and the more uncertain moments of her year.

Jowita added: “This past year gave me so many beautiful memories… There were beautiful days, difficult days, moments of certainty and moments when I had no idea what I was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

“I grew, I changed, I learned, I let go, and in some ways, I found parts of myself I didn’t even know I had lost. And maybe that’s what life is really about.”

Looking ahead to the next chapter, the dancer said she wanted to live with an “open heart” and “curious mind” while feeling grateful for each experience.

Giovanni Pernice has released his tell-all book (Credit: Fred Duval)

Jowita and Giovanni’s reported Strictly romance

The Sun previously claimed Jowita and Giovanni started a private romance after growing close backstage during Strictly’s 20th series in 2022.

That year, Jowita lifted the Glitterball Trophy with wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin. The reported relationship with Giovanni later ended, with sources claiming at the time that the dancers intended to remain friends.

According to The Sun, Giovanni’s memoir explores his life in the public eye and his fallout with the BBC following his Strictly partnership with Amanda.

Read more: Amanda Abbington hits back at Giovanni Pernice as he’s branded a ‘monster’

The newspaper has also suggested the book could touch on his previous relationships. It named former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote and Love Island star Maura Higgins, alongside his reported romance with Jowita.

For now, Jowita’s birthday message centres on the lessons she has taken from the past 12 months. She ended her reflection by raising a toast to turning 32 and embracing every new chapter with gratitude.

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