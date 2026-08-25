Coleen Nolan and boyfriend Ryan Brockbank recently got matching tattoos and now the Loose Women star, 61, has shared a fresh glimpse of her romance with Ryan, 41.

The couple appear together outdoors in Coleen’s latest Instagram photo, seated beside a small green table. She added the short caption: “Summer nights.”

Now, many of her fans have been comparing Ryan to TV chef Paul Hollywood!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan’s new boyfriend compared to Paul Hollywood

One of her followers commented on the post: “Very Paul Hollywood.”

Another wrote: “He does look like Paul Hollywood.”

Someone else said: “Oooooo looks a bit like Paul Hollywood enjoyyy.”

Coleen Nolan and Ryan Brockbank’s matching tattoos

Coleen and Ryan reportedly dated for several months before making their relationship public. Their tattoo news later emerged during an episode of the family’s Nolans Uncensored podcast.

Coleen’s daughter Ciara shared the tattoo news while speaking on Nolans Uncensored. She announced: “Mum’s got tattoos with Ryan!” and then encouraged Coleen to reveal the designs.

Coleen Nolan’s fans think her new boyfriend looks a bit like Paul Hollywood! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When her mum declined to show them, Ciara explained: “She’s got two tattoos. She’s got an R with a heart and ‘until the end’. She sent it in our (family) group chat…”

Ciara also revealed that family members had privately joked about Coleen’s romantic gesture. She said: “We were all texting each other privately going, ‘Mum’s lost her plot. She’s lost her head!'”

Coleen had a playful response ready. She told her daughter: “I haven’t now. I’ve just lost my heart!”

Coleen and Ryan have matching tattoos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen and Ryan’s romance

Coleen made her relationship with younger boyfriend Ryan public on Instagram earlier this month. Her first couple selfie carried the simple caption “R” alongside a heart emoji.

While Coleen’s celebrity friends have supported the couple publicly, an unnamed source has claimed that some people close to her feel concerned about the speed of the romance.

The source told New Magazine: “She’s fallen head over heels with this guy, it’s been a whirlwind. Coleen doesn’t normally trust anyone, but with this guy everything is thrown to the wind. She’s gone public with him and everyone’s going to want to know what’s going on.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan, 61, makes very cheeky confession about dating a toyboy

The same source claimed the age gap and Coleen’s previous heartbreaks had prompted some worries. They said: “They are worried for Coleen, because it’s taken her a long time to find love again and she’s been through a lot. She’s desperate to love and the concern is that she could get hurt. There is quite an age difference.”

For now, Coleen appears happy to share more of her romance with followers. Her latest summer photograph offers another glimpse at the couple following their public debut and tattoo reveal.

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