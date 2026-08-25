Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out after a stranger told her that she looked “humongous” during the final stages of her pregnancy.

The former Gogglebox star, 35, is expecting another baby boy with fiancé Scott Dobinson. She is due to give birth next month and has already explained that her second pregnancy has been much more difficult than her first.

Now Scarlett has shared her frustration over people making unsolicited remarks about her body. She said several women had approached her to comment on the size of her bump.

Scarlett hit back at comments about her size (Credit: Instagram Story)

Scarlett Moffatt responds to ‘humongous’ remark

Speaking on Instagram Stories, Scarlett said: “I’ve had women come up to me and tell me I look huge. I’m not even joking. Like people are actually just coming up to us.”

According to Scarlett, one particular encounter happened while she attended her nanny’s party. The woman allegedly made the remark before offering any kind of greeting.

Scarlett recalled: “She didn’t even say hello, she went, ‘Oh my goodness, you look humongous!'”

The TV star acknowledged that people may not intend such comments to sound unkind. However, she made it clear that she does not welcome them.

“What am I meant to say to that?” she asked. “I know they’re not saying it to be mean, but let’s not, let’s just not, let’s just not.”

Scarlett urges people to stop making pregnancy body comments

Scarlett then widened her message beyond pregnancy and asked people to avoid making remarks about anyone’s shape or size.

She said: “Let’s just not comment on anyone’s bodies, whether they’re pregnant or not.”

The expectant mum added that she does not know how to respond when someone tells her she looks “huge”. She also pointed out that she still has some time to go before her baby’s arrival.

Her comments come as she prepares to welcome her second son with Scott. The couple already share son Jude, and Scott proposed a few weeks after Jude’s arrival.

Scarlett’s difficult second pregnancy

Scarlett has also spoken candidly about the physical impact of her current pregnancy. In an interview with The Sun earlier this month, she described her first trimester as “horrific”.

Her experience while expecting Jude had been very different. Scarlett said she had no morning sickness during that pregnancy and experienced few symptoms beyond feeling her baby move.

This time, she continued working and filming while dealing with travel sickness and vomiting. She told the publication: “I was also running off to throw up at work.”

Despite those difficult early months, Scarlett is now nearing her due date. Her latest message remains simple: pregnancy does not make someone’s body fair game for unwanted comments.

Read more: Grieving Scarlett Moffatt issues emotional update following series of heartbreaking family deaths

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