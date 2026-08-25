The Chase star Mark Labbett reunites with ex two years following split

The Chase star Mark Labbett has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer for a cosy night out, two years after their difficult split.

He shared a smiling picture from Nando’s with the TV presenter. The pair appeared close as they cuddled up for the camera. Their outing follows plans for Hayley to interview Mark at London’s Hippodrome, which she revealed last November.

Mark, known to viewers as The Beast, posted the photograph on Instagram. He captioned it: “Monday night. Is Nando’s night.”

Neither Mark nor Hayley has officially announced that their romantic relationship has restarted. However, The Sun reports that the former couple have grown close again and appear to have put their previous dispute behind them.

Mark and ex Hayley were reunited last night (Credit: Instagram Story)

The Chase star Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer’s split

Mark, 61, and Hayley, 45, went on their first date in May 2023. They dated for a year and regularly spoke warmly about their relationship in public.

However, the romance came to an abrupt end shortly after they marked their first anniversary. According to The Sun, Mark ended the relationship during a three-minute phone call.

The newspaper reported that Hayley was devastated and subsequently blocked Mark on social media. She initially confirmed their separation with a statement on Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways.

“We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.

“Off I go to listen to Taylor Swift.”

Hayley later claimed Mark ended their romance because he did not want to divorce his ex-wife Katie.

Mark said he was ‘content’ on his own

After the split, Mark told The Sun that he felt comfortable being single.

He said: “I’m just quite content being on my own.

“Facts are easy. Numbers are easy. People are complicated.”

Hayley subsequently criticised his remarks on Instagram. She told her followers: “I think it’s a shame that someone could say something so heartless over a relationship that lasted over a year.”

The pair’s public reunion now suggests the tension has eased. Following their Nando’s outing, Hayley also uploaded a garden video to social media and wrote: “What a beautiful morning.”

For now, Mark and Hayley’s photograph confirms that they are spending time together again. Whether their Nando’s date marks a romantic reconciliation remains unconfirmed.

Read more: The Chase star Shaun Wallace urges viewers to ‘shut up’ following constant criticism

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