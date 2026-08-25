Gino D’Acampo reveals shock amount of money he spends on food per week following ITV axe

Gino D’Acampo has revealed that he spends around £500 on food every week. That adds up to roughly £2,000 over four weeks, with the TV chef favouring fresh produce from local markets.

His admission comes after ITV cut ties with the chef amid allegations concerning his conduct while making programmes. Gino denies all the allegations against him.

Gino was axed by ITV last year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gino D’Acampo reveals his £500 weekly food bill

Speaking to Closer magazine about his shopping habits, Gino put the cost of his weekly food shop at: “Around £500 a week.”

The chef said he prefers the atmosphere and produce available at local markets.

Gino told the magazine: “My first choice will always be a local market. I love the atmosphere and all the stallholders shouting.”

He also enjoys haggling when he shops. Gino added: “I enjoy trying to strike a deal with the traders.”

The chef said striking a deal makes him feel like Del Boy. He added that he usually returns home with the freshest ingredients after visiting the stalls.

Gino opened up in a new interview (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Gino D’Acampo’s ITV career?

Gino previously appeared across several major ITV programmes. His credits include This Morning, Family Fortunes, Gino’s Italian Escape and Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.

However, The Sun reports that ITV removed him from its screens following claims about alleged inappropriate behaviour. The broadcaster subsequently said it had no plans to work with him again, according to the publication.

The Sun also reports that ITV has not commissioned any further programmes featuring Gino since the launch of an initial investigation. It claims his departure from Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip followed his refusal to sign a morality clause.

An investigation detailed multiple allegations concerning alleged conduct spanning more than 12 years. These included claims of sexually inappropriate and intimidating behaviour. The chef’s legal team said he “emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations”.

Further allegations of bullying and intimidation emerged last December, The Sun reports. Gino also denies those claims and has consistently denied the allegations against him.

The disclosure about his food spending now offers a glimpse into his life away from his former ITV schedule. Despite the upheaval surrounding his television career, Gino’s enthusiasm for choosing fresh ingredients and bargaining with market traders remains clear from his comments.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo leaves followers divided following ‘disturbing and upsetting’ video

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