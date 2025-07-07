Followers of TV chef Gino D’Acampo aren’t all impressed following his latest post on Instagram.

The former This Morning star is no stranger to sharing content of himself cooking on his page. However, his latest upload appears to have turned off many of his admirers.

Gino rubbed his followers the wrong way (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo cooks quail in Instagram Video

In a video shared 20 hours ago (July 6), Gino, 48, can be seen kissing live quails at the very beginning. Seconds later, he puts them down before dangling quail corpses at the camera.

“Let’s go cook some quails!” he then said with excitement. The rest of the video featured the Italian chef cutting open the animal with cooking instructions. Gino also showed off what it looked like once cooked and presented on a plate.

Over the top of the clip played Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds.

“And that’s how it’s done!!!… Chargrilled Quails with zucchine and garlic vinaigrette. The perfect Summer’s Dish… Ask your butcher for quails, try it and let me know,” he wrote in his caption.

While the video’s purpose was to demonstrate how to cook quail, many of his followers found the upload insensitive and hit back in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

‘You’ve gone down in my estimation now’

“Jesus Christ Gino,” one user wrote.

“I hope you lose a [bleep] ton of followers because of this! It’s exactly what I’m doing now! Big mistake Gino!” another person shared.

“That’s cruel,” a third remarked.

“Nooooo Gina that’s cruel and insensitive. Gone down in my estimation now,” a fourth fan commented.

“Disturbing and upsetting. It’s like showing a cute puppy and then showing it euthanized,” a fifth person echoed.

“That’s cruel, you should show your cooking skills, what did you tried to achieve with this disturbing video?? Very very disappointed!!” a sixth added.

‘People are too sensitive’

However, not everyone was phased by the post. In fact, some hit back at the backlash.

“The snowflake brigade will have a field day with this Gino, they’ll be crying into their cotton wool balls. Also, Quail is delicious,” one person remarked.

“U gotta love Gino zero [bleep]s given,” another shared.

“It’s no different from cooking a live lobster or crab from the tank!! People are too sensitive,” a third insisted.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo set to return to screens with new show following ITV axe

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!