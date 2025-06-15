Gino D’Acampo has revealed plans for his TV return with a Malta-based travelogue, just months after being axed by ITV.

The Italian chef, 48, was removed from ITV programming earlier this year following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. However, Gino has always firmly denied all of the allegations.

Gino is making a TV comeback (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo set to make TV return with new series set in Malta

Speaking to The Mirror, Gino has revealed that he has a new travelogue, An Italian in Malta, which will reportedly be airing in September.

It comes just months after his ITV axing earlier this year. Gino was alleged to have made “dozens” of “unacceptable” and “horrendous” comments to female colleagues over the years.

Meanwhile, a few months on and speaking to the publication about his new show, Gino has opened up about the thinking behind it.

“The idea is to show everyone all over the world a bit about the country – I want to find the perfect restaurant, the perfect recipe, the perfect spot, I will speak to the local people, what they cook and how they cooked 200 years ago,” he said.

However, that’s not the only TV project the star has lined up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

Gino’s acting gig

He is also set to stretch his acting muscles with a role as an Italian-American mechanic for a new scripted show.

“I am playing a part in a series, my part is this Italian-American mechanic that is always in trouble with the police or always in trouble with the law and then he became a mechanic and he’s helping the main character in the show,” he then continued.

“This is acting now, I’m not becoming a real mechanic, I’m useless at stuff like that,” he then added.

The air dates, or which channels the new shows will be airing on, have yet to be revealed.

ED! has contacted Gino’s reps for comment.

The star teased his TV return in March (Credit: Gino D’Acampo / YouTube)

Gino’s TV return tease

Gino previously teased his acting role back in March with a post on Instagram. He shared several snaps of himself, dressed as a mechanic, whilst filming a project in Ireland.

“What a fantastic experience in Ireland working on a new series,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for you guys to see it… P.S. Happy St Patrick’s Day.”

Fans were thrilled at the time. “Anything with Gino in it, I am so down to watch,” one fan commented.

Additionally, another then said: “Can’t wait GD x more fun and laughter.”

