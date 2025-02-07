In the latest Gino D’Acampo news, the TV chef has been accused of several allegations of inappropriate behaviour – something he has denied.

The claims came to light overnight, following an investigation published by ITV News. Gino is alleged to have made “dozens” of “unacceptable” and “horrendous” comments to colleagues over the years.

Gino has “firmly denied” all the allegations, calling them “deeply unsettling”. As the allegations surfaced, Gino was seen laughing and joking with his wife and co-star Fred Sirieix in a clip uploaded to his Instagram.

The TV chef has been accused of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news – TV chef accused of inappropriate behaviour

The ITV investigation found there were several claims of Gino’s “distressing” treatment to colleagues while working with him over 12 years.

One woman, who has been called Hannah to protect her identity, claimed that in 2011, Gino made inappropriate sexual comments to her. They were working together on a magazine shoot at the time.

He did not think that was an inappropriate thing to say to me.

She alleged that the dad-of-three told her he would “like to turn me over and [bleep] me up the [bleep] against the kitchen counter”.

According to the woman, his comments were met with a “ripple of laughs” while members of the crew “looked nervously into their cups of tea”.

She said: “I definitely saw it as some kind of power play. The very act of what he said was aggressive.” Hannah went on to reveal how the comment made her feel “very, very, very small”.

Hannah added: “He did not think that was an inappropriate thing to say to me.”

A statement provided to ITV News by Gino D’Acampo’s legal team, said: “This allegation from almost 15 years ago has never, until now via a media request for comment, been raised or put to Mr D’Acampo.

“He does not recall it, nor accept that this happened. Mr D’Acampo is horrified to be accused of ‘power play’ and an ‘aggressive act’. He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations.”

Gino has denied the allegations (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo claims in full

Another woman, using the name Natalie, claimed to ITV that Gino’s behaviour was “aggressive” during filming of Gino’s Italian Express. She added that she thinks he can “say and do what he wants”.

She alleged: “He opened the door in his boxer shorts, nothing else. And jumped on the bed and was sort of – leg up. We had to sort of sit there facing him and he made, you know, reference to his [bleep], basically saying: ‘Oh, don’t worry, it’s only small,’ and sort of flicking it.”

The woman shared how she felt “disgusted” following the alleged experience. She shared: “I think he feels he’s in a position of power and he can say and do what he wants. I see it all as quite aggressive, really.”

Gino D’Acampo’s legal team said in response: “Mr D’Acampo categorically denies these allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour. To his knowledge no such allegations have been made against him in relation to his time on Gino’s Italian Express. And this is the first time, six years later, he has been informed of these alleged incidents. And he does not accept them, not least because some of this is considered by Mr D’Acampo to be a fabricated work of fiction.”

Threat over a Cornetto

A third woman alleged that in 2019 she saw Gino behaving in a threatening manner to a young colleague.

“I was present when Gino said to the runner: ‘If you don’t get me a Cornetto I will [bleep] your girlfriend’,” she claimed.

A fellow shocked crew member described the chef as using his status to “bully and intimidate us”.

Responding to those allegations, D’Acampo’s legal team said: “Mr D’Acampo is mortified to be accused of saying inappropriate words to a junior member of staff on Gino’s Italian Express. He does not recall this incident at all, and the words alleged are absolutely not ones that he would say.”

Gino has been accused of making ‘distressing’ comments (Credit: YouTube)

‘Concerns were raised about Gino’

What’s more, in 2018, Gino allegedly referred to another young female colleague’s breasts. He is said to have commented that they were “perfect, they’re like a mouthful”.

ITV News also said that they had seen evidence that concerns were raised about Gino with production company Objective Media Group over his several sexualised comments.

An email was allegedly sent in December 2024 – that was following up on a meeting that had happened in 2018. According to ITV, the email discussed Gino’s “unacceptable and distressing” behaviour and included comments he was alleged to have made.

These included saying he was “so hungry I could eat somebody’s [bleep]” and describing mozzarella as “wetter than [bleep].” As well as dubbing a woman as “middle-aged” who “needed to get laid”.

His legal team claimed Gino ‘doesn’t recall’ making the comments (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Gino in scandal

As ITV reports, production company Objective Media Group said Gino was “spoken to about the differences between on screen character material and behaviour off screen with members of the team”.

Meanwhile, in a separate response from ITV to the 2024 email, it claimed it was not aware of the concerns in 2018. ITV said: “We can categorically confirm that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated by ITV.”

Responding to the allegations, Gino’s legal team told ITV News: “These allegations from six years ago are said to have been made in an email from December 2024 to Objective Media Group which Mr D’Acampo has not seen.

“The first time that Mr D’Acampo became aware of these allegations was via ITN’s request for comment. And, even then, no context has been provided for any of these statements.

“No one has ever made these complaints to Mr D’Acampo. Mr D’Acampo does not recall making any of these comments. Nor does he accept that they were made. They include language that he would not use. Such as the word ‘middle-aged woman’.”



Gino seen with wife

The allegations came just hours before Gino uploaded a playful clip to his Instagram him laughing and joking

In the video, Gino can be seen laughing with wife Jessica Stellina Morrison and Fred Sirieix. The trio were chatting while walking into building on a night out. However, she suddenly realised she had linked arms with Fred not her husband Gino.

“When the wife chooses the wrong foreigner! GDx,” Gino captioned the post.

Followers were quick to comment on the post. One said: “Is this Gino actively ignoring what’s on ITV news right now?”

Another added: “Everyone knows he’s a bit near the bone with his chat….it doesn’t offend me at all.. I find it funny, and I love his programmes. This cancel culture is appalling nowadays.” A third said: “Standing by you G. Some of us love your humour.”

