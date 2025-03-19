In Gino D’Acampo news, the chef has announced his shock return to TV, just weeks after being axed by ITV for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

And a former co-star of Gino’s could risk the wrath of the broadcaster after making a very public display of support…

Gino D’Acampo to make TV return

Taking to Instagram this week, Gino revealed that he is set to make a return to TV after filming a new show in Ireland.

The 48-year-old Italian chef uploaded several snaps from filming – including ones of him working on a car in a garage, and checking out the cameras alongside production crew.

“What a fantastic experience in Ireland working on a new series…,” he captioned the post.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see it… P.S. Happy St Patrick’s Day,” he then added.

Gino is coming back to screens (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson shows her support

More than 8,000 of Gino’s 2.2 million followers liked the post, including his former This Morning co-star, Josie Gibson.

There was plenty of support in the comments section, too.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with you on this production Gino,” one crew member commented.

“Looks exciting, good luck Gino, and happy St Patrick’s Day to you too,” a fan said.

“Anything with Gino in it I am so down to watch,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait GD x more fun and laughter,” a third gushed.

“Can’t wait to see you back in our screens,” another said.

Inappropriate behaviour claims levelled at Gino

Gino is alleged to have made “dozens” of “unacceptable” and “horrendous” comments to female colleagues over the years. He firmly denies all allegations.

One woman claimed that in 2011, Gino made inappropriate sexual comments to her. They were working together on a magazine shoot at the time. Another alleged that in 2019 she saw Gino behaving in a threatening manner to a young colleague.

Another woman claimed to ITV that Gino’s behaviour was “aggressive” during filming of Gino’s Italian Express. She added that she thinks he can “say and do what he wants”.

She alleged: “He opened the door in his boxer shorts, nothing else. And jumped on the bed and was sort of – leg up. We had to sort of sit there facing him and he made, you know, reference to his [bleep], basically saying: ‘Oh, don’t worry, it’s only small,’ and sort of flicking it.”

Paul spoke about Gino recently (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news – Paul Young has forgiven TV chef

News of Gino’s TV return comes after Paul Young revealed that he has forgiven the Italian chef for robbing his home when he was 21.

Gino was jailed after robbing Paul’s London home back in 1998. The chef stole Paul’s £4,000 guitar collection, recordings featuring Paul’s wife’s voice, and a platinum record. Luckily, Paul got most of his stuff back – and has revealed that things are “alright” between the pair.

Speaking this week, he said: “Sometimes I’d go to ITV to be on Good Morning Britain or something like that and someone said: ‘Gino D’Acampo’s here.’ But then I think they move people around so that we conveniently don’t bump into each. But I have done a couple of times. I’d go: ‘Oh, hi. How are you?’ Everything’s alright. I absolutely agree [with forgiveness].”

He then added: “I’ve only commented on it [the break-in] once, and that was on The Jeremy Vine Show shortly after it happened. You know, I wish him well. I hope he comes out of this okay. We all make mistakes in our life and I got most of what was stolen, I got most of it back.”

