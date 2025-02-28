Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence on Gino D’Acampo scandal as he shares concern for star

Gordon Ramsay has finally spoken out about Gino D’Acampo. In wake of the inappropriate behaviour allegations stacking up against his former co-star, the celebrity chef – who is famed for his opinionated nature – has finally had his say.

In fact, Gordon has admitted that he has been in contact with Gino.

Gino has been accused of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Gordon Ramsay speaks out amid Gino D’Acampo scandal

Gordon, 58, confirmed he has been in touch with Gino, who is facing a slew of allegations accusing him of inappropriate behaviour – made by women over a 12-year period. They are claims he denies.

In a chat with The Standard this week, he appeared to show concern for Gino as he said: “I have reached out to Gino, checked in to make sure he and the family were doing okay. Fred too.”

Their series of Road Trip programmes, alongside Fred Sirieix, aired from 2018. Since the recent allegations have emerged, ITV has now cut ties with Gino, 48. It has also chosen to not air repeats of Gino’s television shows.

MailOnline recently reported that it was actually Gordon himself who raised concerns about Gino’s behaviour – two years ago.

Consequently, it triggered the breakdown of their friendship.

“Gordon found there was a lot of unacceptable behaviour going on, he saw things he didn’t think were okay, so he spoke up. That was that – friendship over,” alleged one source.

Another added: “One minute they are working together and the best of friends. Then he leaves the Road Trip series and he is basically finished within a couple of years.”

Gordon is usually very opinionated (Credit: Youtube)

Gino D’Acampo on friendship with Gordon Ramsay

Gino walked away from the series in 2023. At the time he claimed this was due to “contract complications”. Since then, Gino’s friendship with Gordon seems to have changed.

Posting on Instagram at the time, Gino said: “I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred. The friendship is very strong.”

He went on to say: “Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

Earlier this month, a video of Gino launching an expletive-laden rant at Fred on their Emission Impossible travel show surfaced.

Reports of a “feud” deepened when it surfaced that Gordon and Gino had drifted apart. Gino and Gordon didn’t attend Fred’s recent wedding. Neither shared public congratulations following the nuptials either.

It came after Gordon reportedly spoke up about Gino’s alleged behaviour during Road Trip.

