Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Joe Tate has dangerous encounter with sinister Dr Crowley

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Joe Tate gets knocked out by henchman Shaun and comes face to face with Dr Crowley once more.

Elsewhere, Gabby faints behind the wheel and is rushed to A&E with Sarah.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Crowley and Joe meet again

Joe continues to receive blackmail letters, with a new letter being found in Home Farm kitchen demanding £100k. Joe feels as though he can only trust Sam Dingle and confides in him, but Sam can’t help.

Suspicious, Joe then points the finger at henchman Shaun and sacks him. Shaun then threatens him but Sam, armed with a gun, turns up to protect Joe. Heading out of the village for a break, Joe’s stopped from doing so as Shaun knocks him out with a shovel.

A woozy Joe then wakes up in a makeshift hospital room and reunites with a sinister Dr Crowley.

But, what does Dr Crowley have planned for Joe?

2. Cain vows to make Sarah’s dreams come true

Charity worries for Sarah Sugden as she returns back to the village following her operation.

Trying to help Cain make a poster for Nate’s memorial, Sarah tries to remain strong for her grandad but is secretly broken inside.

She then decides to distract herself by helping Kammy out at the garage despite Cain’s concerns. She’s not ready to rest up.

Later on, after an incident, Sarah and Jacob take Gabby to the hospital but Sarah ends up collapsing. Sarah then confides in Cain her desperate dream of having a family of her own.

Seeing how much Sarah is hurting, Cain suggests that Sarah looks for a surrogate.

Charity blasts Cain for raising Sarah’s hopes once again.

But, Cain promises to help Sarah have a baby no matter what it takes to get there.

3. Laurel overhears Vinny and Kammy’s conversation

Vinny takes Gabby’s car to be fixed at the garage, soon confronted by Kammy who questions his sexuality once more.

Gabby then goes past the garage while on the phone to Laurel, but a glitch means that Laurel overhears Vinny’s conversation to Kammy about relationships. Later on, Laurel suggests to Vinny that he doesn’t marry Gabby if he’s unsure about their relationship…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 4. Gabby suffers an accident

Taking on a new crash diet, hungry Gabby Thomas isn’t happy that her car still isn’t working. She then has a quadruple black coffee instead of food before the engagement party.

Back at the garage, Sarah jumps into Gabby’s car with her for a drive to figure out what’s wrong with the car. But, Gabby soon faints behind the wheel and is rushed to hospital.

With both Sarah and Gabby in a bad way, Gabby’s given the all clear as Vinny condemns her new diet. He then puts all doubts aside and gives Gabby love and affection. But, will he stick by Gabby’s side further on?

5. Lewis impresses Nicola

With Nicola struggling at the cafe, Lewis offers to help out. And surprisingly for Nicola King, the customers love Lewis.

6. Tracy’s not happy with Cain

Tracy clashes with Cain once more as she tells him off for putting posters up for Nate’s memorial without considering Frankie’s feelings.

