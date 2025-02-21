Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix were once inseparable, bringing their bromance to our screens with their Road Trip series.

Running for four series and a handful of Christmas special, fans loved the boys’ camaraderie on screen, and were devastated when Gino quit the show in March 2023.

Since then, rumours about Gino‘s inappropriate behaviour have surfaced. And, although he had denied them, there’s no denying that the three stars aren’t as close as they were before.

And nowhere was this more evident than at First Dates star Fred’s wedding in the Caribbean this week.

Fruitcake showed off her wedding ring the morning after their nuptials (Credit: Instagram)

Fred’s wedding joy

Fred married fiancée Fruitcake at a castle in Jamaica. It was a lavish affair, with a stunning sea-front setting, glorious wedding breakfast and a beaming bride and groom.

After they shared pictures and videos on Instagram, messages of congratulations poured in.

Josie Gibson, who went to war with Fred on I’m A Celebrity, liked the post, while his jungle buddies Nella Rose, Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears also sent their congratulations.

Fred’s First Dates star Cici Coleman also commented. She said: “Congratulations, you gorgeous couple.” Merlin Griffiths, meanwhile, also hit the like button. Elsewhere, Greg Rutherford commented: “Huge congratulations my friend.”

Gordon Ramsay hasn’t shared public congratulations following Fred’s wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon and Gino absent from Fred Sirieix wedding – and posts

However, scrolling through the comments, both Gordon and Gino appear to have ‘snubbed’ their one-time good friend on his big day.

Neither have commented and neither have liked the post. Neither have sent a public message on Twitter, either. They don’t appear to have been present in Jamaica, either, although it looked like a celebration for close family and friends only.

Of course, it’s highly likely that both Gino and Gordon have reached out to Fred and Fruitcake privately to offer their congratulations.

But the lack of public support will doubtless reinforce rumours of a ‘feud’ between the three.

Gino D’Acampo’s friendship with Fred and Gordon appears to be pretty fractured (Credit: YouTube)

Moment it all started to unravel?

Earlier this month, a video of Gino launching an expletive-laden rant at Fred on their Emission Impossible travel show surfaced.

Reports of a ‘fued’ deepened when it surfaced that Gordon had drifted from Gino. It came after he spoke up about the Italian chef’s alleged behaviour during Road Trip.

“Gordon found there was a lot of unacceptable behaviour going on, he saw things he didn’t think were okay, so he spoke up. That was that – friendship over,” said a source.

Another source added: “One minute they are working together and the best of friends. Then he leaves the Road Trip series and he is basically finished within a couple of years.”

Fans, too, have noticed the trio drifting.

One commented: “It’s funny neither Gordon or Fred have backed Gino. I think it was over between Gordon, Fred and Gino when he was caught bringing weed in while travelling on board Gordon’s private plane.”

“Such a shame,” said another, “they seemed like such good friends.”

Gino’s reps have claimed that, when he’s ready to speak out, he’ll have a lot to say. But will he address his seemingly fractured friendship with Fred and Gordon? Only time will tell…

