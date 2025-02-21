8 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Holly Willoughby and Gino D’Acampo to Pamela Anderson

Spare a thought for these poor celebs – they’ve all been having a far worse week than any of us.

Whether it is updates about their love lives, being scrutinised over their appearance, or having Phillip Schofield reach out to them, these guys have all probably suffered a lot more than anyone else that’s found themselves in the headlines in recent days.

Pamela Anderson went make-up free at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

Pamela Anderson

BAFTA viewers were taken aback when they spied Baywatch legend Pamela Anderson arriving at the do without, seemingly, a lick of warpaint on.

“At first didn’t recognise the new Pamela but good for her, she must feel quite liberated,” one X user commented, possibly under the impression Pammy was previously being kept hostage by her lippy, eyeliner and mascara.

Inevitably, it no longer being 1995 also came as a surprise to some less gracious observers. Time to take the posters down off the wall, lads – and maybe crack a window, it stinks in here.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby smiled through it all (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby

Some witty japesters might suggest having to hang out with Stephen Mulhern every Sunday night and miss out on Antiques Roadshow is enough to qualify Holly Willoughby as having a more dire week than anyone else.

But last weekend Hols was accused of ‘not getting the memo’ about getting garmed up in appropriate gear for the 1980s theme on Dancing On Ice.

That’s despite her wearing a beautiful gown embossed with colourful jewels. And while we appreciate not everyone may share the reference, we wonder whether Holly’s nan also had a vase that looked a bit like that in the 1980s…

A rough week for Vanessa Feltz, most likely (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Vanessa Feltz

Vanessa Feltz has every right to feel miffed after he ex Ben Ofoedu reportedly recently got engaged.

To a woman said to be 23 years younger than him.

To a woman named Vanessa.

And to a woman that wasn’t the Vanessa we all know and tolerate, with whom he was with for around 16 years but didn’t get hitched to.

Then… ‘our’ Vanessa went on her hols – who could blame her for getting away from it all? – and her hotel room mistakenly contained a huge mass of rose petals arranged into a heart shape on her bed.

Oof!

Who else was in the frame for the This Morning slot? Frankie Dettori? Paolo Nutini? (Credit: YouTube)

Gino D’Acampo

The evidence that ITV tends to make a drama out of a crisis arguably continues to pile up, as This Morning viewers reckon former cheeky chappy chef Gino D’Acampo‘s role on the daytime series has been recast.

Instead, several onlookers believe, Strictly star Vito Coppola has now been drafted in as the show’s resident excitable Italian.

No matter he’s a dancer, rather than a professional, celebrity cook. Indeed, Vito was on hand to help bake a cake with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

“Are they quietly replacing Gino with Vito?” one social media user mused, who must’ve only encountered Vito on mute before.

Has Phillip Schofield reached out to Gino? (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Phillip Schofield

Not only has Gino possibly been ‘replaced’ by the nearest Italian the This Morning booking team could lay their hands on, it seems Phillip Schofield may have “become a pillar of support for Gino”.

“Phil knows what it’s like to go through losing his TV career, so he’s been a good support,” an anonymous insider is said to have told anyone who’d listen.

Can’t find an unnamed source looking to big Phillip up from the other side, though. So who’s this more embarrassing for?

News about Kym Marsh and her relationship status has been reported on (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Kym Marsh

The “magic” between apparently newly-single Kym Marsh and her toyboy fella Samuel Thomas is said to have “disappeared” late last year, according to reports.

The former Corrie star and her “soulmate”, who met while performing stage show 101 Dalmatians together, are believed to be no more.

A source disclosed this week: “Once Kym’s role in 101 Dalmatians ended it became harder to spend time together.”

What a deep connection. Onto the next (role, not soulmate)!

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Another tale of celeb heartbreak has emerged. Ready yourself – Love Island couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have seemingly confirmed they’ve called it quits.

“I won’t be speaking on the situation. It’s a private side of my life which I am still dealing with internally and mentally,” she told her thousands of Snapchat followers, many of whom will be strangers to her.

She went on, refusing to talk any more about the matter: “It’s private for me. And as much as I do want to share it with you all, one day I will. But I am still processing everything that has happened as is going on.”

Meanwhile, Andrew noted on Instagram Stories: “I have cried more times this year than I have my whole life.”

Here’s hoping both can move on without any more unwelcome attention paid to the very private side of their lives.

