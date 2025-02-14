In the latest Gino D’Acampo news, This Morning viewers have spotted his ‘replacement’ on the ITV show.

The Italian chef has become embroiled in an inappropriate behaviour scandal recently. This month, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour over the span of 10 years. Gino has denied the allegations.

But now, Gino – who has made several appearances new on This Morning over the years – has been ‘replaced’ by bosses, according to viewers.

Gino was a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news – TV chef in inappropriate behaviour scandal

Following reports of Gino’s alleged inappropriate behaviour, ITV took action by removing Gino’s show Family Fortunes from the schedule on Friday, February 7.

ITV also opted to remove two episodes of Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South from schedules. They were meant to air on ITVBe between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday, February 9 – around the time of the allegations coming to light.

It was later claimed that Gino vowed to “never work with ITV again” following the scandal.

And this week, according to viewers, they reckon ITV have ‘replaced’ Gino on This Morning already…

Vito was in the This Morning kitchen today (Credit: ITV)

Vito on This Morning

On Friday (February 14) This Morning returned to screens – with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm.

As well as chatting to guests like Torvill and Dean and Tony Hadley, the show also enlisted the help of a certain Italian chef to cook up a storm.

Strictly pro Vito Coppola was on hand to whip up a cake to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Fans shared their thoughts on Gino’s ‘replacement’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Gino’s ‘replacement’

And it didn’t take fans long to react to Vito’s stint in the show, with some claiming he was Gino’s ‘replacement’.

On X, one person said: “This new Gino on This Morning is a fraud.”

Someone else wrote: “Who on earth is this Gino 2.0 guy?”A third also mused: “Is Vito replacing Gino?”

Echoing their thoughts, another chimed in: “Are they quietly replacing Gino with Vito?”

Gino D’Acampo allegations

Last week, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour.

One woman has claimed Gino made inappropriate sexual comments towards her in 2011. The TV chef reportedly told her he wanted to “turn me over and [bleep] me up the [bleep] against the kitchen counter”.

Another woman claims the star greeted her one day in his boxer shorts, before making suggestive actions on a bed.

A third woman has alleged that Gino remarked about her breasts. He reportedly described them as being “perfect, they’re like a mouthful”.

Another allegation aimed at the star is that he reportedly told a runner: “If you don’t get me a Cornetto I will [bleep] your girlfriend”.

Gino has “firmly denied” all allegations.

“I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me,” he said.

Read more: 9 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Gino D’Acampo and Taylor Swift to Stephen Mulhern