In Gino D’Acampo news, the Italian chef has become embroiled in an inappropriate behaviour scandal recently.

Now it’s been revealed that the Italian chef, 48, feels “betrayed” by the allegations, but still believes he can continue his TV career…

Gino has been hit with several allegations (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news: TV chef hits back at allegations

Last week, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour.

One woman has claimed Gino made inappropriate sexual comments towards her in 2011. The TV chef reportedly told her he wanted to “turn me over and [bleep] me up the [bleep] against the kitchen counter”.

Another woman claims the star greeted her one day in his boxer shorts, before making suggestive actions on a bed.

A third woman has alleged that Gino remarked about her breasts. He reportedly described them as being “perfect, they’re like a mouthful”.

Another allegation aimed at the star is that he reportedly told a runner: “If you don’t get me a Cornetto I will [bleep] your girlfriend”.

Gino has “firmly denied” all allegations.

“I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me,” he said.

Gino has made a vow (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news: Chef ‘hurt’ and ‘betrayed’ over allegations

Now it’s been reported that despite being “hurt” and “betrayed” by the allegations, Gino still believes he can continue with his TV career.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source claimed that the Italian chef feels “betrayed” by the allegations. They also claim that he has told his legal team to fight the allegations with “whatever it takes”.

The under-fire TV star has also “insisted to friends that he is innocent and still believes he can continue to have a career”.

Gino is reportedly set to fly to the US “later this week” to work on a new TV project.

The source has also claimed that Gino has vowed to “never work with ITV again” following the scandal.

ED! has contacted Gino reps and ITV for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

ITV was ‘warned’ about Gino 10 years ago

It’s also been reported that ITV were actually warned about Gino’s behaviour on This Morning 10 years ago.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “It was no secret that Gino was difficult to work with and many staff members dreaded being on set with him. He would constantly joke about his manhood and make sexually explicit comments that would make people uncomfortable,” they then continued.

“He knew he was ‘The Talent’ and would throw his weight around. A lot of people found him to be a bully, but felt they weren’t taken seriously when they approached senior staff members,” they then continued.

“Gino seemed to get away with it because it was all part of his cheeky charm and appeal, but underneath there was something more sinister..”

ED! has contacted Gino’s reps and ITV for comment.

Read more: Inside Gino D’Acampo’s marriage with wife of 23 years – split, ‘enjoying single life’ and having ‘affair if he wanted’

What do you think of Gino’s vow? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.