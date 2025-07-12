Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly warring with brothers Romeo and Cruz, amid claims he’s “cut out” his parents from his life.

26-year-old Brooklyn, who is married to American actor Nicola Peltz, 30, has been embroiled in a reported family feud for some time now.

Brooklyn and Nicola are feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham ‘blocked’ by Romeo and Cruz amid family feud

Yesterday (Friday, July 11), it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had unfollowed his brothers, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, on Instagram.

However, it’s now being reported that this isn’t the case. It’s being claimed that Romeo and Cruz have, in fact, blocked the couple.

The move has reportedly “blindsided” Brooklyn and Nicola.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Blocking or unfollowing someone on Instagram is like the Gen Z version of World War Three. It’s a sad new low.”

Brooklyn and Nicola have ‘cut off’ David and Victoria

The source then continued.

“But the truth is, Brooklyn has cut out his parents, David and Victoria, from his life, and it’s the same with Romeo and Cruz. Even when the family have reached out to Brooklyn, they have been ignored,” they claimed.

“He’s not had contact for months, and it feels clear to them that he doesn’t want to make amends,” they then added.

It was also reported that Brooklyn hadn’t been aware that his brothers had blocked him until he’d read reports about it online.

By blocking them, it would appear as though Brooklyn and Nicola are no longer following Romeo and Cruz on Instagram.

It’s been reported that Brooklyn and Nicola have been left “confused” by the blockings.

Cruz later shared a screenshot of Justin Bieber’s new song, Walking Away, on his story, along with the caption “Yep”.

Harper turned 14 this week (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham reaches out amid family feud

Earlier this week, Brooklyn reached out to his sister, Harper, to send her a message on her 14th birthday.

The model shared a picture of himself, Harper, and Nicola on his story. Nicola also posted the same picture and caption on her story.

“Happy birthday Harper. We love u x,” it read.

The picture was taken September 2024, in Paris, when the family were in the French capital for Victoria Beckham’s SS25 Paris Fashion Week show.

“It’s natural to speculate how a teenager might feel during a family feud. A lack of acknowledgement from a sibling, like Brooklyn, would certainly be noticeable and could be upsetting, regardless of any ongoing issues,” PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan told ED.

