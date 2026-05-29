Josie Gibson makes jaws drop as she shows off epic weight loss in skintight leggings and crop top

Josie Gibson has left plenty of fans swooning after she showed off her impressive weight loss in a skintight ensemble.

The TV favourite has undergone a major transformation recently, dropping five stone. Helping her feel more confident, Josie has also undergone liposuction on her calves after revealing her painful diagnosis of lipoedema.

And this week, Josie showed off the results of her hard work after she posed up a storm in a pair of skintight leggings and a crop top. And her followers couldn’t get enough of her look.

Josie has been open about her weight over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson reveals weight loss in crop top and leggings

On Thursday (May 28), Josie took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo of her in a brown crop top and green leggings from Hug Leggings.

The This Morning star looked noticeably slimmer in the skintight ensemble that showed off every inch of her fabulous figure.

Posing up a storm, Josie wore her famous blonde locks in a sleek straight style behind her ears. The mum-of-one also opted for glam makeup, including sky-high lashes and a swipe of pink lip gloss.

In the caption, Josie wrote: “I need to give @hug_leggings a shout out!!! I’ve never tried sportswear on quite like it. It’s like having the softest hug!! If you love your comfys and sportswear and you want to support independent brands this brand is one to watch out for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

‘Wow weight loss the right way’

As expected, Josie’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with many left swooning over her impressive weight loss.

One person wrote: “You look absolutely insane [fire emoji].” Someone else added: “Wow. Weight loss the right way.”

A third chimed in: “Wowzers Josie you look fabulous.” Echoing their thoughts, another declared: “You look amazing, you go girl.”

A fifth also penned: “Look at you smashing it gorgeous lady.”

The telly favourite has dropped several pounds recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie on her weight loss

Josie has been on a weight loss journey in recent years. What’s more, in January, Josie said her lipedema diagnosis has played a part in her weight loss.

She shared a video of exercising and wrote in the caption: “Hope this inspires someone out there…not that I think I’m an inspiration…I’m just one of those who is constantly fighting my genetics. I was diagnosed with lipodema last year which I always knew anyway.

“So the fight is real as my body retains fat unlike a normal body should. I have not shared because I thought it looked pretty obvious anyway.”

On how she had been dropping the pounds, Josie explained: “I have been working out more […] Gyms can be intimidating sometimes but we are all there for the same reason and I love getting stuck into my own little circuits.”

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