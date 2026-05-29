Boyzone star Keith Duffy shares shocking Mikey Graham admission following fan concerns

Boyzone singer Keith Duffy opened up about his relationship with his band member Mikey Graham ahead of their final shows.

A week today, Boyzone will kick off their first of two farewell concerts at London’s Emirates Stadium. It will mark the group’s first shows since their 2019 Thank You & Goodnight Tour.

Founding member Stephen Gately tragically died in 2009. However, the Words hitmakers — comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — continued to release new music in the years that followed.

However, during the promo run for next week’s shows, Mikey has been noticeably absent, sparking concerns from fans.

For the band’s appearance on This Morning on Tuesday (May 26), Mikey was not present. The same could be said when they were interviewed on BBC Breakfast and The One Show last year.

Fans have continued to raise questions about why he hasn’t appeared with the group yet, despite agreeing to the upcoming shows.

Keith will return for Boyzone’s final shows next weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Boyzone star Keith Duffy reveals he only has a ‘working relationship’ with Mikey Graham

While speaking to Entertainment Daily, on behalf of Zingo Bingo, who offer several retro, nostalgic and music-themed bingo rooms, Keith was asked about having Mikey back in the band after he initially did not join Boyzone’s initial reunion efforts following their official split in 2019.

Opening up, Keith admitted the pair do not have a personal relationship.

“Yeah, it’s great the fact that Mikey’s coming back for these shows. I haven’t seen much of him over the years, to be honest,” he told ED!

“Some of the relationships within the band are friendships, close bonded friendships and other relationships are just working relationships. My relationship with Mikey is literally just that, a working relationship. And we wouldn’t see or socialise outside of the hours of the band.”

Keith said he hasn’t seen Mikey for seven to eight years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Hopefully those shows go really well’

Keith went so far as to admit that he hasn’t seen Mikey for “seven or eight years now”.

He continued: “It’d be nice to get the four of us back on stage together. I’ve no doubt the fans will be delighted to see him with the rest of us and hopefully those shows go really well and the fans get everything they want from them.”

Previously, Keith admitted the group had not started rehearsals yet. However, due to his touring career with supergroup Boyzlife, he wasn’t concerned.

“I’m match-fit and ready to go,” he said.

Read more: Good Morning Britain guest Keith Duffy pulls out at the last minute due to bereavement

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