During Good Morning Britain on Friday (April 25) morning, Boyzone star Keith Duffy was forced to pull out due to a friend’s death.

The Love Me For A Reason hitmaker, 50, was expected to appear on the ITV breakfast show today alongside his fellow Boyzlife member Brian McFadden, 45, to promote their new single, Save the Day.

Keith was not present during today’s GMV (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain guest Keith Duffy pulls out

Today’s show was hosted by Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, who ended up interviewing Brian on his own.

Charlotte immediately addressed the elephant in the room for viewers. “Well, Brian McFadden joins us now, good morning to you, and Keith was going to be here but we know he’s just had a bereavement so he’s not with us today,” she said.

Former Westlife singer Brian responded: “Yes, he was, he’s lost one of his friends, so he’s gone back to Ireland.”

Even though Keith has yet to publicly comment on the sad news, Charlotte said: “I’m sorry, sending our love in that case!”

While Keith has not commented, GMB revealed his friend died (Credit: ITV)

Boyzlife release ‘powerful tribute’

Released today, Boyzlife’s new single, Save the Day, is “a powerful tribute to hope, bravery & the everyday heroes all around us.”

On Instagram, the duo shared: “True heroes are closer than we think. Let this song be your reminder.”

They continued: “Our groundbreaking video is brought to life entirely through AI animation, showcasing the future of creative storytelling. Enjoy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyzlife (@officialboyzlife)

Boyzlife’s name is a mash-up of Keith and Brian’s former groups, Boyzone and Westlife. Next year, they will embark on a nationwide UK tour from February.

Keith and Brian promise fans the shows will be “an unforgettable night of music memories.”

Read more: Keith Duffy ‘in bits as he splits from wife of 25 years’: ‘Keith is hopeful they can sort this’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!