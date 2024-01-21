Keith Duffy ‘in bits as he splits from wife of 25 years’: ‘Keith is hopeful they can sort this’

Keith Duffy has reportedly split from his wife of 25 years, Lisa Smith, but is hopeful they can sort things out.

The Boyzone singer married Lisa in 1998. The pair share two children together – Jay, 27, and Mia, 23.

According to reports, Keith and Lisa are trying to “keep the divorce civil” for the sake of their kids.

Keith Duffy ‘splits’ from wife

A source reportedly told the Mirror: “It has come as a shock to everyone. Back in July, they appeared happier than ever while celebrating 25 years together on a trip of a lifetime to the French Riviera.”

It is serious, but Keith is hopeful that they can sort this thing out.

The insider claimed that Keith is “in bits” over the separation. Meanwhile, the Mirror claims that Keith moved out of the £1.15million family home in Dublin just before Christmas.

Another source told The Sun: “There is no one else involved. It is serious, but Keith is hopeful that they can sort this thing out. They care deeply for one another and their children.”

Back in July last year, both Keith and Lisa paid tribute to one another on social media after marking 25 years of marriage.

Keith shared a photo of himself and Lisa, alongside the caption: “Celebrating 25 years in style The French Riviera doesn’t disappoint, Thanks to @sineadkearythelabel for decking out Smithy in such sexy attire.”

Meanwhile, Lisa reportedly wrote: “Celebrating 25 years married to my bestie, longest time ever I’ve had him home all to myself! Love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed #still going strong.”

In June, Keith admitted that he and Lisa had had “ups and downs”. He said on Instagram: “We’ve had our ups and downs, our fair share of obstacles along the way but our love and friendship and desire our fight for each other and we are still going.”

When did Keith Duffy and Lisa get married?

Coronation Street star Keith and Lisa married on June 24, 1998.

They welcomed their son Jay in 1996 and daughter Mia in 2000.

