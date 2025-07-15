Louis Tomlinson hits out at ‘hurtful’ comments over mother’s tragic death aged 43

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has hit out at “hurtful” trolls who have made comments on numerous aspects of his life – including the death of his mother.

For the past 15 years, Louis has been no stranger to having his personal life discussed by those online. Previously, he seemed able to brush it off. However, in recent months, following trolling regarding his new relationship with Zara McDermott, he has taken a step away from social media. And it seems things have now got even worse.

In the early hours of the morning (July 15), Louis Tomlinson took to X to explain why he hasn’t been online, admitting he has been cruelly trolled over the heartbreaking death of his mother.

Louis has called out trolls (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Louis Tomlinson hits out at trolls

At the beginning of 2016, Louis welcomed his son, Freddie, with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

His happiness was soon replaced by utter sadness, though. In December 2016, it was revealed that Louis’ mum, Johannah Deakin, had tragically passed away from leukaemia. Days later, Louis was scheduled to debut his solo career on The X Factor, which he amazingly went ahead with.

Over the years, Louis has spoken about how close he and his mum were growing up, and how much her death impacted him and his family.

The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 15, 2025

But it seems some social media users are using the tragedy to troll Louis online. And he has had enough of it.

Taking to X, Louis wrote: “The past few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions my mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!

“Thank you to everyone who has always had my back!”

While it’s unclear exactly what comments were made about his mum, it seems Louis saw them and has been deeply affected.

What was Johannah Deakin’s cause of death?

Shortly after Johannah’s death, it was revealed she had been diagnosed with leukemia earlier in the year. She tragically died at the age of 43.

Johannah was a mum of seven children, with three different husbands, and worked as a midwife.

Her relationship with Louis and her heartbreaking death was actually the inspiration of his hit song Two Of Us, released in 2020.

Unfortunately the tragedies don’t end there, as in 2019, one of Louis’ sisters, Felicite, heartbreakingly passed away at 18 years old following an accidental overdose.

Fans support Louis

Following Louis’ post on X about the trolling, fans were immediately showing support for the 33-year-old singer.

One fan wrote: “We are deeply sorry that this keeps happening to you and the people you love, Louis. Please take all the time and space you need away from the chaos. You will always have our support and understanding no matter what.”

A second added: “Bringing your mum and son into this is absolutely unacceptable. I’m so sorry you had to read any horrible things about them.”

“No one is entitled to speak on your personal life. It’s cruel and invasive. You have given us so much, we should just be appreciating the music and supporting you. Full stop” another fan penned.

Another commented: “He was one of the only celebrities who had a genuine friendship with fans but people have ruined that and it’s so so sad to see.”

