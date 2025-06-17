Soccer Aid star confirms what ‘really’ went on between Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson at match

Soccer Aid may be over, but the Sam Thompson and Louis Tomlinson drama continues. Now, Angry Ginge – who won Player of the Match – has confirmed what ‘really’ happened. It comes as the pair face ‘snub’ and ‘feud’ allegations.

Sam and Louis Tomlinson have been at the centre of drama ever since Louis started dating Sam’s ex Zara McDermott. Their relationship came not long after she and Sam ended their five-year relationship.

Ever since, there have been reports of a rift. And both men had to come face-to-face at this year’s Soccer Aid. Although there have been reports that Sam was ‘snubbed’ by Louis, YouTuber Angry Ginge has confirmed what really went down between them.

Louis has been dating Sam’s ex (Credit: YouTube)

What happened between Sam Thompson and Louis Tomlinson?

Over the past few months, there have been subtle digs thrown between Sam and Louis, with Sam even admitting he was “nearly crying” when asked about Louis in an interview.

In a social media video, posted by the MailOnline, after the match Louis could be seen hugging all the players and congratulating the other team for winning. But when Sam appeared beside him, the former One Direction singer turns away from him and focused his attention on a different player.

I’m sat next to Sam and Louis is in the row in front of them and they are just having a nice normal chat.

Instead of following Louis, Sam then headed to stand beside Harry Redknapp. But the moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Now, Angry Ginge – real name Morgan Burtwistle – has had his say on the alleged feud. And it seems things may not be as they appear.

In a new video shared on social media by a fan, Angry Ginge spoke about Sam Thompson and Louis Tomlinson and revealed whether or not they spoke at the match. The clip was taken from a livestream on TikTok.

He said: “I’m seeing all the papers saying Sam Thompson pulls out because of Louis Tomlinson and whoever he’s with, or whatever. But then I’m watching. I’m sat next to Sam and Louis is in the row in front of them and they are just having a nice normal chat.”

He went on to explain he thought the idea of a feud between them was “mental”.

While Louis hasn’t directly mentioned his relationship with Zara, or the situation with Sam, he has hit out at trolls online for being “toxic” recently.

Sam had to pull out of playing the whole match (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Sam Thompson pull out of Soccer Aid?

While Sam and Louis had to come face-to-face for Soccer Aid, they weren’t actually on the pitch at the same time.

Louis played for the first half of the match – and caused quite a stir with the audience. But Sam only played the last five minutes.

That in itself was an achievement as Sam had to pull out of the match following an injury he obtained whilst taking part in his Match Ball Mission. He was in charge of getting the Soccer Aid ball from Stamford Bridge in London to Old Trafford in Manchester on foot and bike – more than 260 miles.

Soccer Aid raised more than £15 million this year, and £2 million of that was from Sam’s mission.

