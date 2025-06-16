Soccer Aid hit with complaints over ‘embarrassing’ crowd as commentator forced to apologise

Soccer Aid has been hit with complaints over the crowd’s behaviour every time Louis Tomlinson had the ball.

Last night (June 15), Soccer Aid returned to raise money for UNICEF through its annual celebrity football match. Taking place in Old Trafford, football legends, musicians, TV personalities and social media stars all took to the pitch.

By the end of the night, the event raised a huge £15 million – £2m came from Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission event. But while the game was going on, football fans weren’t impressed with the reaction Louis Tomlinson was getting.

It’s no secret that Louis Tomlinson has a huge fan base, particularly fans that have followed from his One Direction days.

This isn’t the first year Louis had played in Soccer Aid. He first appeared on the pitch back in 2016. But this year, every time Louis had possession of the ball, or was even close to it, the crowd went wild, roaring their support. And while a lot of people enjoyed that, some football fans found it “embarrassing”.

Taking to X, one football fan wrote: “All the idiotic girls screaming every time Louis Tomlinson touches the ball reminds me why I stopped watching.”

Another added: “Please can Louis Tomlinson come off the pitch to stop the screaming in the crowd. Imagine the tears if someone takes him out.”

“The Louis Tomlinson screams are [bleep]ing embarrassing,” a third penned.

However, the fans were defended by others online, with many pointing out that it’s a celebrity game which people go to see their favourite stars.

One defended: “The way everyone screams when Louis has the ball? I’m so proud.”

Another added: “I don’t even need to watch to know when Louis has the ball. The cheers of support are so loud for him.”

“The crowd going [bleep]ing crazy every time Louis has the ball is genuinely how I operate when it comes to anything about him”, a third added.

Commentator Jason Manford apologised for comments

The fans weren’t the only ones who noticed the behaviour switch for Louis. Soccer Aid commentator Jason Manford referred to the cheers as coming from “teenage girls”.

However, a few minutes after he made the comment, he was forced to apologise following a text message from his sister.

He said: “I did just get a text from my sister saying that the people cheering for Louis Tomlinson are not teenage girls of course. They are fully grown women who adore him so I apologise. Apparently I’m getting a bit of stick for that.”

Louis fans appreciated Jason’s apology. One wrote on X: “Thank you, Jason Manford’s sister for texting him to remind him that Louis fans aren’t just teenage girls.”

Jason responded directly to the post: “Haha, yes. Huge apologies to the Louis Tomlinson fans!”

