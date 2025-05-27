Louis Tomlinson in rare statement as he hits out at ‘toxic’ trolls following Zara McDermott romance reveal

Louis Tomlinson has hit out at “toxic” trolls following his romance reveal with Zara McDermott.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson was first rumoured to be seeing Love Island star Zara McDermott back in March. Zara had not long broken up with reality star Sam Thompson, after a five-year relationship.

But since their relationship has gone official, Louis and Zara’s romance has been rocked by trolls. Some online believe their relationship is a “PR stunt” to promote Louis’ upcoming music, and Zara’s documentaries. And others have shown support for Sam, who has opened up on experiencing tough times after the break-up.

Is Louis Tomlinson seeing Zara McDermott?

While Louis and Zara haven’t said anything about their relationship, they have been spotted numerous times over the last few months. Which has led to a lot of negativity online.

However, Louis and Zara don’t appear to be allowing the trolls to get to them, as they have been spotted packing on the PDA during a holiday abroad. And even Louis’ sisters have given Zara their stamp of approval.

But it seems Louis has got to the stage where he wants to defend his relationship. And he took to X to call out the “toxic” environment.

Every so often Louis goes online and takes part in lengthy Q&As with his fans and usually this is when he will tease upcoming music. But this time, things were very different. Louis took to X to explain why he hasn’t been online in a while.

He wrote: “Haven’t really used this much for a while. It seems to be such a weird place these days.”

A fan agreed, pointing out that it has “always” been a weird place to be. And Louis felt the need to clarify what he meant.

He responded: “Maybe you’re right. But it feels extra toxic these days.”

It comes as Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have jetted off in first-class style to Costa Rica. The pair were pictured locking lips and smiling at each other lovingly.

Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson set for awkward meeting

Louis is taking part in this year’s Soccer Aid in a few weeks time. And so is Zara’s ex-boyfriend, Sam. Since his break-up with Zara, Sam has admitted he has had a “tough” time. But it seems to be improving as he is rumoured to be seeing Samie Elishi, another Love Island star.

However, it seems that Sam’s best pal, Pete Wicks may be at Soccer Aid for support. The pals indirectly joked about the situation on their Staying Relevant podcast.

Pete asked Sam: “How do you feel about the lineup? Do you think you have a strong team? Any kind of people there that you’re looking forward to playing with?”

Sam laughed it off, explaining he couldn’t wait to meet Tyson Fury. And Pete agreed that will be a good one – but for an entirely different reason.

He said: “Make sure you get Tyson on side though. Because you may need him in your corner, In case you fall out with anyone – not that you will – but just in case there are any rivalries or anything. You have to train together and it’s a lot. When you’re in close quarters with someone like that, all sorts get brought up.”

