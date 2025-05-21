Louis Tomlinson ‘really happy’ with ‘amazing’ new girlfriend Zara McDermott

Singer Louis Tomlinson is “really happy” with girlfriend Zara McDermott, his sister has revealed, in the first official confirmation of their romance.

Zara and Louis have sent the rumour mill wild in recent weeks. Rumours started to swirl after they began to follow each other on Instagram. They were then seen on a date and were pictured sharing a kiss.

Despite not verbally confirming a romance, the Love Island star has ‘soft launched’ their romance. She posted a cosy brunch pic – Louis’ tattoos just visible – during a loved-up trip to Los Angeles in April. He has also left a sweet comment on her Instagram post earlier this month as she celebrated a career high.

Now, though, his sister Lottie Tomlinson has finally shared more details of the romance. And it seems Zara has definitely got the seal of approval from the One Direction star’s family.

Sam and Zara split last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Tomlinson ‘proud’ of Zara McDermott

The new romance comes after Zara’s split from Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson at the end of last year.

And, while neither has officially confirmed they are an item, it seems they aren’t bothered about showing their affection for one another. In an Instagram post shared earlier in May, Zara posted photos of herself editing an upcoming documentary.

“In the edit for my new series all about Thailand. I’m so unbelievably excited about this one. I can’t believe I’ve been making documentaries for 5 years now… every year that goes by I feel my confidence in front of the camera, in my producing (and in myself!!) growing so much,” she wrote.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share how happy they were about Zara’s achievement. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help notice that Louis also joined in on the praise.

“Proud of you x,” he wrote, a comment which was liked by over 13,000 people.

Louis’ younger sister, Daisy, also commented, writing: “Clever and beautiful” with a red heart emoji.

But Daisy isn’t the only Tomlinson who’s a fan of Zara…

Louis is ‘really happy’ with Zara, his sister has said (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She’s amazing’

Speaking to OK!, Lottie Tomlinson has now 100% confirmed that Zara and Louis are an item.

She said: “Yeah, she is amazing and they are really happy. I’m really happy for him.”

Who is Sam Thompson with now?

Sam has also moved on from Zara with another Love Island star, Samie Elishi, 25.

Admitting they are taking things slowly, Sam recently revealed: “She is a really awesome chick. You met her that night, really awesome chick. Super down to earth, super nice and beautiful, obviously.”

